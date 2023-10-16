Joyful merrimaking to the sound of team was the accompiment to visitors and rail enthusiasts alike at the Bodmin and Wenford Railway end-of-season steam gala.
As the volunteers and staff at the heritage railway, running from Bodmin to Boscarne Junction and Bodmin Parkway came together to mark the end of the summer season, some of the historical favourites of the railway were on duty to mark the occasion.
In pictures captured by Chris Sutton, the scenes of the different locomotives enthralling enthusiasts and the public alike show the moments where the trains in service toured the historic railway line.
The following trains were in service during the day.
- GWR '4575' Class 2-6-2 Small Prairie Tank No. 5552, home loco, was recently overhauled and returned to traffic!
- Visiting loco GWR '4575' Class 2-6-2 Small Prairie Tank No. 5553, sister loco to our own loco 5552
- Bagnall 0-4-0 Saddle Tank No. 2572 'Judy', iconic to the China Clay scene, was used to shunt China Clay at Par Docks and will haul our seated clay wagon
- BR Class 50 Co-Co No. D442/50042 'Triumph', a well-loved diesel loco situated here at Bodmin Railway, kept in pristine condition by the Bodmin Mainline Diesel Group.
- BR Class 08 0-6-0 No. 08359, visiting locomotive, is here at the railway while we take our own Class 08 (08444) out of traffic for overhaul