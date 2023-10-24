Hot off the heels of our very own Basedriver’s sizzling finishing set at this past weekend’s Carpe Diem Festival at THE DEPOT, your winter events schedule continues to heat up with the return of Phluid Records’ #WinningWeekends at JJ’s Bar Liskeard!
Our eagle-eyed readers out there will have noticed a few changes, both inside and out, at JJ’s on Dean Street as new manager Paul has been working hard leveling up the facilities, fittings and features in the continuing effort to build JJ’s into Liskeard’s #1 music venue.
Since launching #WinningWeekends in January of this year, we have seen such fantastic local live acts as -Push Through-, Dead Horses, Stargazer, Rudh, Mellow Doubt, Robbie Sinclair, Tregony Teachers, Fuse Whittaker, Ashley Harding and Joe Chown alongside fantastic DJs including Mr FlexXx, Adam 3Sixty, Jona-D, Noisemonkey and Basedriver raising the roof not only in the bar, but also across the globe via Live and On-Demand Streaming from Liskeard’s CommuniTV station Phluid Vision, where you can find a broad selection of recordings from this year’s gigs so far right now!
With the back garden stage back in operation and ongoing improvements planned, we’re looking forward to bringing furthermore fantastic local musicians and DJs to the town, many of whom will be making a musical stop here on their upward climb to interstellar stardom… indeed several acts already featured at #WinningWeekends have since garnered interest from the likes of BBC Introducing, topped online sales charts, signed recording contracts and toured the major festival circuit. We have plenty more planned for the coming months, so keep your eyes peeled for your chance to catch the next major music sensation in the intimate setting of JJ’s before they’re famous and tickets to their Wembley gig require a mortgage.
To kick off the winter season, we are excited to announce the return of Cornwall’s leading Punk, New Wave and Ska rockers The MorZim, book-ending a year of incredible performances in the bar which started with this very band back in January. Since then they have been literally over-subscribed with bookings across the region, from pubs to festivals including the recent Looe Big Weekend, so we are fortunate that Saturday December the 2nd sees them squeeze another gig into their stuffed schedule just for us here at JJ’s Bar Liskeard.
Expect the tightest performances of absolute classics covering the era of legendary acts The Police, Elvis Costello, Martha and The Muffins, Stray Cats, Soft Cell, Bowie and beyond as the boys light your fire from 8pm – but if you’re not in the area or can’t make it down, fear not as you can watch the event live or On-Demand from anywhere, anytime on any device at http://vision.phluidvision.co.uk
Stay tuned to Phluid Vision, our socials and our website at https://www.phluidrecords.co.uk for updates on forthcoming #WinningWeekends as we announce further bands and DJs in the coming days and don’t forget to get your copy of the Phluid Gig Guide in next week’s edition of The Cornish Times for listings of events across the region in a convenient cut-out-and-keep format to stick on your fridge.