With the back garden stage back in operation and ongoing improvements planned, we’re looking forward to bringing furthermore fantastic local musicians and DJs to the town, many of whom will be making a musical stop here on their upward climb to interstellar stardom… indeed several acts already featured at #WinningWeekends have since garnered interest from the likes of BBC Introducing, topped online sales charts, signed recording contracts and toured the major festival circuit. We have plenty more planned for the coming months, so keep your eyes peeled for your chance to catch the next major music sensation in the intimate setting of JJ’s before they’re famous and tickets to their Wembley gig require a mortgage.