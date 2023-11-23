Already powering into its second season, “The Man Cave” echoes out exciting eclectic sounds of Americana, Blues, Bluegrass, Southern Soul, Creole Jazz, Classic Rock, Early Punk, Ska & Reggae plus a healthy spattering of everything in-between… all emanating from Al’s incredibly vast record collection adorning the rocky walls of the cave. Ever the smooth, sultry voiced gentleman, Al’s always got a fantastic array of stories and background to the music, garnered over a lifetime of research into his passion for music and wildly varying musical tastes – somewhat aided, we’re sure, by his time running a record store. We thought we would hand over the remainder of this column to Al so that he might better introduce himself to you, our wonderful Cornish Times readers, so without further ado it’s over to Al.