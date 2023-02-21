AH: I could list hundreds but to name a few, The Band, Little Feat, The Police, Eagles, Sturgill Simpson, John Holt, ELO, The Specials - growing up in Cardiff was a melting pot of cultures and I was lucky enough to play and hear lots of different types of music. I love Country and I guess everything that falls under the “Americana” umbrella and Reggae. Biggest influence or impact on me I would say JJ Cale, Willie Nelson, Terry Allen and John Prine. They’ve taught me to write about anything that compels you to write, no matter how daft you know it sounds, if it is something you believe in writing about then do it. Be yourself. Though ask me tomorrow and I could give you a different answer.