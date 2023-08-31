Friday, September 1
Mustard - The Bullers, Looe (9pm)
Ex-Presidents - The Ship Inn, Looe (9pm)
3 Daft Monkeys - Bar Silo, Golant (6.30pm)
Rootzmill - Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)
Saturday, September 2
Valkyrie Sky - The Bullers, Looe (9pm)
Men in Black - Social Club, Looe
VyNyl re VyVyl - Soical Club, Callington
Sandstorm - Social Club, Tregonissey
Lost Cousins - Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)
Sunday, September 3
The Turns - The Bullers, Looe (7pm)
Ellen Triffit - The Globe, Looe (3.30)
Molly Stewart - Copley Arms, Hessenford (3pm)
Friday, September 8
Kasha & Friends, The Bullers, Looe (9pm)
The Stores, Bar Silo, Golant (6.30pm)
The Best of Grohl - The Ship, Looe (9pm)
Paul Armer - Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)
Saturday, September 9
Sinpusher - Social Club, Tregonissey
Holly Coles - Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)
Accost-Sonic - The Bullers, Looe (9pm)
Katy J - Social Club, Looe
Social Club, Saltash (ticketed)
The Barracudas - Social Club, Callington
Sunday, September 10
Nikita Davies - Copley Arms, Hessenford (3pm)
Redhouse - The Bullers, Looe (7pm)
Melissa Kayasun Thomas - The Globe, Looe (3.30pm)
Tuesday, September 12
Old Time Sailors - Bar Silo, Golant
Thursday, September 14
Shite Nite - The Bullers, Looe
Nick Ward - The Globe, Looe (3pm)
Division - The Ship, Looe
Friday, September 15
Mellow Doubt - The Bullers, Looe (6pm)
Naffco 54 - The Bullers, Looe (9pm)
Push Through - The Ship, Looe (3pm)
Raikes - The Ship, Looe (6pm)
Pitch Black - The Ship, Looe (9pm)
Clatters - The Globe, Looe (4-6pm)
Rich James - The Globe, Looe (8-close)
Firebird - Social Club, Looe
The Morzim - The Old Albion, Crantock
Saturday, September 16
The Morzim - The Bullers, Looe (1.30pm)
Dew Barf - The Bullers, Looe (4.30pm)
Mighty Howlers - The Bullers, Looe (4.30pm)
Duskies - The Bullers, Looe (9.30pm)
The Hotizons - The Glboe, Looe (8.30pm)
Nick of Time (adult comedy) - Social Club, Looe (2pm)
Mod Life Krises - Soical Club, Looe (9pm)
Joe 90 & the BandEkoot - The Ship,Looe (6pm)
Ex-Presidents - The Ship, Looe (6pm)
Bucket Hats - Social Club, Tregonissey. Social Club, Saltash (ticketed).
Land of the Giants - Bar Silo, Golant
Sunday, September 17
Red Howlers - The Bullers, Looe (1.3pm)
Rootzmill - The Bullers, Looe (4pm)
Cyderfex - The Bullers, Looe (7pm)
Monique in ya Pocket - The Bullers, Looe (9.30pm)
Bottled Blondie - Soical Club, Looe (3pm)
Simon Gee - Soical Club, Looe (9pm)
Jon Walsh - Copley Arms, Hessenford (3pm)
Bucket List - The Globe, Looe (3.30pm)
The Buskateers - The Globe, Looe (7pm)
The 3rd Wheel - The Ship, Looe (3pm)
Vicious Kitten - The Ship, Looe (6pm)
Sons of Autumn - The Ship, Looe (9pm)
Friday, September 22
Vince Lee - The Bullers, Looe (9pm)
The 3rd Wheel - The Ship, Looe (9pm)
Beats & Burgers - Bar Silo, Golant
Steve Roffey - Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)
Satuday, September 23
Dead Horses - The Bullers, Looe (9pm)
Dusk at Dawn’s - Social Club, Tregonissey
Joanna Cooke - Copley Arms, Hessneford (8pm). Social Club, Saltash.
Hot Pearle Snatch - Soical Club, Looe
Sunday, September 24
True Collison - The Bullers, Looe (7pm)
Helen Goldsmith - The Globe, Looe (3.30pm)
The Horizons - The Globe, Looe (8.30pm)
Ross Kelly - Copley Arms, Hessenford (3pm)
Wednesday, September 27
Liane Carroll - Bar Silo, Golant
Thursday, September 28 Open Mic Nite - The Bullers, Looe
Friday, September 29
The Hahas - The Bullers, Looe (9pm)
Dew Barf - Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)
Eskimo Nebula - Bar Silo, Golant
Sons of Autumn - The Ship, Looe (9pm)
Saturday, September 30
The Prevention - The Bullers, Looe (7pm)
Rythm Hepcats - Social Club, Callington
Club Disco - Soical Club, Looe. Jailhouse - Soical Club Tregonissey