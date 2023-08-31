Friday, September 1

Mustard - The Bullers, Looe (9pm) 

Ex-Presidents - The Ship Inn, Looe (9pm) 

3 Daft Monkeys - Bar Silo, Golant (6.30pm) 

Rootzmill - Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm) 

Saturday, September 2 

Valkyrie Sky - The Bullers, Looe (9pm) 

Men in Black - Social Club, Looe

VyNyl re VyVyl - Soical Club, Callington 

Sandstorm - Social Club, Tregonissey

Lost Cousins - Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)

Sunday, September 3 

The Turns - The Bullers, Looe (7pm) 

Ellen Triffit - The Globe, Looe (3.30)

Molly Stewart - Copley Arms, Hessenford (3pm) 

Friday, September 8 

Kasha & Friends, The Bullers, Looe (9pm) 

The Stores, Bar Silo, Golant (6.30pm) 

The Best of Grohl - The Ship, Looe (9pm) 

Paul Armer - Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm) 

Saturday, September 9 

Sinpusher - Social Club, Tregonissey

Holly Coles - Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)

Accost-Sonic - The Bullers, Looe (9pm) 

Katy J - Social Club, Looe 

Social Club, Saltash (ticketed) 

The Barracudas - Social Club, Callington 

Sunday, September 10 

Nikita Davies - Copley Arms, Hessenford (3pm) 

Redhouse - The Bullers, Looe (7pm) 

Melissa Kayasun Thomas - The Globe, Looe (3.30pm) 

Tuesday, September 12 

Old Time Sailors - Bar Silo, Golant 

Thursday, September 14 

Shite Nite - The Bullers, Looe 

Nick Ward - The Globe, Looe (3pm) 

Division - The Ship, Looe 

Friday, September 15 

Mellow Doubt - The Bullers, Looe (6pm)

Naffco 54 - The Bullers, Looe (9pm) 

Push Through - The Ship, Looe (3pm) 

Raikes - The Ship, Looe (6pm) 

Pitch Black - The Ship, Looe (9pm)

Clatters - The Globe, Looe (4-6pm) 

Rich James - The Globe, Looe (8-close) 

Firebird - Social Club, Looe 

The Morzim - The Old Albion, Crantock 

Saturday, September 16 

The Morzim - The Bullers, Looe (1.30pm) 

Dew Barf - The Bullers, Looe (4.30pm)

Mighty Howlers - The Bullers, Looe (4.30pm) 

Duskies - The Bullers, Looe (9.30pm) 

The Hotizons - The Glboe, Looe (8.30pm) 

Nick of Time (adult comedy) - Social Club, Looe (2pm)

Mod Life Krises - Soical Club, Looe (9pm) 

Joe 90 & the BandEkoot - The Ship,Looe (6pm) 

Ex-Presidents - The Ship, Looe (6pm) 

Bucket Hats - Social Club, Tregonissey. Social Club, Saltash (ticketed). 

Land of the Giants - Bar Silo, Golant 

Sunday, September 17 

Red Howlers - The Bullers, Looe (1.3pm) 

Rootzmill - The Bullers, Looe (4pm) 

Cyderfex - The Bullers, Looe (7pm)

Monique in ya Pocket - The Bullers, Looe (9.30pm) 

Bottled Blondie - Soical Club, Looe (3pm)

Simon Gee - Soical Club, Looe (9pm) 

Jon Walsh - Copley Arms, Hessenford (3pm) 

Bucket List - The Globe, Looe (3.30pm) 

The Buskateers - The Globe, Looe (7pm)

The 3rd Wheel - The Ship, Looe (3pm) 

Vicious Kitten - The Ship, Looe (6pm) 

Sons of Autumn - The Ship, Looe (9pm) 

Friday, September 22 

Vince Lee - The Bullers, Looe (9pm) 

The 3rd Wheel - The Ship, Looe (9pm) 

Beats & Burgers - Bar Silo, Golant 

Steve Roffey - Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)

Satuday, September 23 

Dead Horses - The Bullers, Looe (9pm) 

Dusk at Dawn’s - Social Club, Tregonissey 

Joanna Cooke - Copley Arms, Hessneford (8pm). Social Club, Saltash. 

Hot Pearle Snatch - Soical Club, Looe 

Sunday, September 24 

True Collison - The Bullers, Looe (7pm) 

Helen Goldsmith - The Globe, Looe (3.30pm)

The Horizons - The Globe, Looe (8.30pm) 

Ross Kelly - Copley Arms, Hessenford (3pm) 

Wednesday, September 27

Liane Carroll - Bar Silo, Golant 

Thursday, September 28  Open Mic Nite - The Bullers, Looe 

Friday, September 29 

The Hahas - The Bullers, Looe (9pm) 

Dew Barf - Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)

Eskimo Nebula - Bar Silo, Golant 

Sons of Autumn - The Ship, Looe (9pm) 

Saturday, September 30  

The Prevention - The Bullers, Looe (7pm)

Rythm Hepcats - Social Club, Callington 

Club Disco - Soical Club, Looe. Jailhouse - Soical Club Tregonissey 