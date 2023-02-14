The journey to the stage can easily take up to five, maybe even ten minutes, but not due to the distance being excessive. Rather because as you proceed on the path you are met by a series of sets or mini-stages each bearing items relative to the theme of the event, or specifically relaying background to the characters in the show. Picture frames, diary entries and ancient photographs adorn the trees, a disembodied doorway leads into a room with no walls – bearing all the conventional items owned by a mysterious gentleman, laid exactly in state as if frozen in time and transported into the woods. The eerie song of a Siren drifts across the pathway as you encounter one of the characters, performing an enchanted dance within the confines of her silken boundary twisted between the trees. Then a breaking bellow calls out across a clearing, a buoyant buccaneer bids a bracing welcome with a warning of what’s ahead.