Deep in the forest of the North Cliffs of Tehidy, smoke from a huntsman’s fire dances through the branches as the feint bubbling of a Cauldron’s steaming-stew permeates the peaceful air.
Beneath a canopy of trees and canvas, huddled together amongst the hay-bails an excited hubbub of chatter breaches across the people as they reflect upon their journey into the heart of the woods. A pathway adorned with stories, laced with items and scenes… captured instances in the lives of the characters that in just a few moments will spring to life, taking the gathered audience on a fantastical adventure of myth, monsters and magic - A voyage into the Rogue Otherworld.
This year marks the twentieth since founders of the Rogue Theatre, Ollie Oakenshield and Angelina Boscarelli, began touring the UK with their uniquely interactive performances. Starting in smaller to medium sized venues, over the past two decades their vision and company has grown to effortlessly meld music, dance, performance and art installation into an incredibly immersive and engaging experience. These days their productions cover a huge amount of ground, both figuratively and literally, as the locations now range from the likes of Home Farm in Elstree to Tehidy Woods here in Illogan, Cornwall. From the moment of arrival, the Ticket-Witch on her magic broom-cycle guides you to the pathway where henceforth the magic begins.
The journey to the stage can easily take up to five, maybe even ten minutes, but not due to the distance being excessive. Rather because as you proceed on the path you are met by a series of sets or mini-stages each bearing items relative to the theme of the event, or specifically relaying background to the characters in the show. Picture frames, diary entries and ancient photographs adorn the trees, a disembodied doorway leads into a room with no walls – bearing all the conventional items owned by a mysterious gentleman, laid exactly in state as if frozen in time and transported into the woods. The eerie song of a Siren drifts across the pathway as you encounter one of the characters, performing an enchanted dance within the confines of her silken boundary twisted between the trees. Then a breaking bellow calls out across a clearing, a buoyant buccaneer bids a bracing welcome with a warning of what’s ahead.
By the time you arrive at your destination, the feeling of fantasy and fun is already brimming before the full performance even begins. Then as the lights rise, the smoke thickens, the vision of your narrators Ollie and Angelina perched above in the trees about the stage comes into focus and the story, the experience begins. Blending ancient legend, folklore and fairy tales eschewed with original characters, concepts and influences, the company of performers effortlessly engage every sense with fiery flare, passionate musical performance and sensationally smooth choreography. Every character feels fully realized, supported by the additional interactions prior to the show and each individual performance is delivered with a sincerity and confidence that encompasses you fully in their finely crafted Otherworld.
The wonder doesn’t end with the performance though, as the aforementioned Cauldron bears forth its warming nectar served directly by Ollie and Angelina themselves whilst the DJ serves ups a dazzling blend of fantastical music, often performing instrumentals and vocals live atop what we like to call his mystical mixing. With a wide range of hot beverages, soft drinks and slightly stronger victuals on hand at the bar, the celebration continues with dancing beneath the branches in the ancient woods of the North Cliffs.
We’re excited to see what this twentieth year holds in store from The Rogue Otherworld team and look forward to catching their next performance, in the meantime you can keep track of their shows and announcements on their Website: https://rogueotherworld.co.uk/ and on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rogueotherworld