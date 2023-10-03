Friday, October 6 - 

Ross Kelly, The Bullers, Looe (9pm)

OK Radiohead, The Ship Inn, Looe (9pm)

Three’s Company, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)

Saturday,October 7- 

Walk the Talk, The Bullers, Looe (9pm)

The Mighty Pumpkins, Social Club, Looe

The Merlians, Social Club, Callington

The Prevention, Social Club, Tregonissey

Sidewinder, Copley Arms Hessenford (8pm)

Kitty & The Kings, Social Club, Saltash

Falmouth Community Gospel Choir, Bar Silo, Golant

Sunday, October 8 -

Nawtey Beys, The Bullers, Looe (7pm)

Hard Donebys, Copley Arms, Hessenford (3pm)

Friday, October 13 -

Blue River, The Bullers, Looe (9pm)

Capitol Hill, The Ship, Looe (9pm)

Richard James, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)

Saturday, October 14 - 

Atlantic Horizon, Social Club, Tregonissey

Bache, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)

Daddy Long Legs, The Bullers, Looe (9pm)

Sonny King, Social Club, Looe

The Morzim, Social Club, Saltash 

Stargazer, Social Club, Callington

Sunday, October 15-

Josh Taylor, Copley Arms, Hessenford (3pm)

The Morzim, The Bullers, Looe (7pm)

Thursday, October 19 - 

Open Mic Night, The Bullers, Looe

Friday, October 20 -

Jon Stafford, Copley Arms, Hessenford

Dew Barf, The Bullers, Looe (6pm)

The 3rd Wheel, The Ship, Looe (3pm)

Firebird, Social Club, Looe

Saturday, October 21 - 

Black Friday, Copley Arms, Hessenford

Three’s Company, The Bullers, Looe (1.30pm)

Dane Banana, Social Club, Looe (2PM)

Budgie Smugglers, Social Club, Tregonissey

Mustard, Social Club, Saltash 

Phoenix 5, Social Club, Callington

Sunday, October 22 - 

Hot House Combo, The Bullers, Looe 

Mathew Bower, Copley Arms,He ssenford (3pm)

Friday, October 27 - 

Naffco 54, The Bullers, Looe (9pm)

Ex-Presidents, The Ship, Looe (9pm)

Treats & Murders, Halloween Special, BarSilo, Golant 

Hungry Bears, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)

Saturday, October 28 -

Shite Nite, The Bullers, Looe (9pm)

The Olives, Social Club, Tregonissey

Will Powell, Copley Arms Hessenford (8pm)

The MoJoes, Social Club, Saltash

Mike Alsop Disco Night, Social Club, Looe

Fastlane, Social Club, Callington

Sunday, October 29 - 

Bail Jumpers, The Bullers, Looe (7pm)

Ross Kelly, Copley Arms, Hessenford (3pm)

The Globe in Looe also has acts throughout the month. Shout out to Anouska and the crew who weren’t able to get the list to us in time for print. 

In Addition:-

The Tipsy Cow at Lanreath host an open mic afternoon between 3 & 6 pm on the 1st Sunday of every month.

Saltash Social Club have Karaoke every Sunday

The Wheelers in Torpoint have live bands most Saturdays from 9.30pm.

If you want to be included in our monthly Gig Guide, please email: [email protected]