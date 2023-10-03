Friday, October 6 -
Ross Kelly, The Bullers, Looe (9pm)
OK Radiohead, The Ship Inn, Looe (9pm)
Three’s Company, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)
Saturday,October 7-
Walk the Talk, The Bullers, Looe (9pm)
The Mighty Pumpkins, Social Club, Looe
The Merlians, Social Club, Callington
The Prevention, Social Club, Tregonissey
Sidewinder, Copley Arms Hessenford (8pm)
Kitty & The Kings, Social Club, Saltash
Falmouth Community Gospel Choir, Bar Silo, Golant
Sunday, October 8 -
Nawtey Beys, The Bullers, Looe (7pm)
Hard Donebys, Copley Arms, Hessenford (3pm)
Friday, October 13 -
Blue River, The Bullers, Looe (9pm)
Capitol Hill, The Ship, Looe (9pm)
Richard James, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)
Saturday, October 14 -
Atlantic Horizon, Social Club, Tregonissey
Bache, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)
Daddy Long Legs, The Bullers, Looe (9pm)
Sonny King, Social Club, Looe
The Morzim, Social Club, Saltash
Stargazer, Social Club, Callington
Sunday, October 15-
Josh Taylor, Copley Arms, Hessenford (3pm)
The Morzim, The Bullers, Looe (7pm)
Thursday, October 19 -
Open Mic Night, The Bullers, Looe
Friday, October 20 -
Jon Stafford, Copley Arms, Hessenford
Dew Barf, The Bullers, Looe (6pm)
The 3rd Wheel, The Ship, Looe (3pm)
Firebird, Social Club, Looe
Saturday, October 21 -
Black Friday, Copley Arms, Hessenford
Three’s Company, The Bullers, Looe (1.30pm)
Dane Banana, Social Club, Looe (2PM)
Budgie Smugglers, Social Club, Tregonissey
Mustard, Social Club, Saltash
Phoenix 5, Social Club, Callington
Sunday, October 22 -
Hot House Combo, The Bullers, Looe
Mathew Bower, Copley Arms,He ssenford (3pm)
Friday, October 27 -
Naffco 54, The Bullers, Looe (9pm)
Ex-Presidents, The Ship, Looe (9pm)
Treats & Murders, Halloween Special, BarSilo, Golant
Hungry Bears, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)
Saturday, October 28 -
Shite Nite, The Bullers, Looe (9pm)
The Olives, Social Club, Tregonissey
Will Powell, Copley Arms Hessenford (8pm)
The MoJoes, Social Club, Saltash
Mike Alsop Disco Night, Social Club, Looe
Fastlane, Social Club, Callington
Sunday, October 29 -
Bail Jumpers, The Bullers, Looe (7pm)
Ross Kelly, Copley Arms, Hessenford (3pm)
The Globe in Looe also has acts throughout the month. Shout out to Anouska and the crew who weren’t able to get the list to us in time for print.
In Addition:-
The Tipsy Cow at Lanreath host an open mic afternoon between 3 & 6 pm on the 1st Sunday of every month.
Saltash Social Club have Karaoke every Sunday
The Wheelers in Torpoint have live bands most Saturdays from 9.30pm.