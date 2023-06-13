Working since the age of fifteen to support his family, and having spent the past ten years as an HGV driver, Luke said he pushed himself to the limit and, inevitably, he broke. Quite literally. Slipping 5 discs which resulted in spinal nerve compression, Luke lost 80% of sensation in his left side, leaving him prone to accidents and falls. He lost his job overnight, telling us that he almost also lost his marriage. Having suffered fifteen falls, and been admitted to hospital nine times, it was during one of these hospitalisations that Luke came across Pipewell Studios in Liskeard.