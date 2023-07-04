Thursday July 6
The Guise, The Bullers, Looe
Friday, July 7
Vince Lee, The Bullers, Looe
The Best of Grohl, The Ship Inn, Looe (9pm)
The Horizons, The Globe, Looe (8.30)
The Haggis Horns, Bar Silo, Golant (6.30pm)
The Wireless, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)
Saturday, July 8
Naughty Beys, The Bullers, Looe
Jukebox Protocol, Social Club, Callington
Spit Roast, Social Club, Tregonissey
Hurdy Gurdies, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)
J’s Disco, Social Club, Saltash
Ex Presidents, JJs, Liskeard (8.30)
Sunday, July 9
3 Minute Warning, The Bullers, Looe
Steve Winchester, Copley Arms, Hessenford (3pm)
Andy hart, The Globe, Looe (3.30)
Thursday, July 13
Luke Deakin, The Bullers, Looe
Friday, July 14
Ross Kelly, The Bullers, Looe
Theo Miss & Banda, Bar Silo, Golant (6.30pm)
OK Radiohead, The Ship, Looe
Dew Barf, The Bullers Looe
Jamming Session, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)
Mr. Flexxx, JJs, Liskeard (8.30)
Saturday, July 15
Walk the Talk, The Bullers, Looe
Mind your Manners, Social Club, Callington
Stargazer, Social Club, Tregonissey
Hepcats, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)
The Helluvas, The Globe, Looe (8.30)
XLR, Social Club, Saltash
Joe 90 & the Bucket Hats JJs, Liskeard (8.30)
Sunday, July 16
Cyderfex, The Bullers, Looe
Ross Kelly, Copley Arms Hessenford (3pm)
Clatters, The Globe, Looe (3.30pm)
Wednesday, July 19
Old Time Sailors, Bar Silo, Golant
Thursday, July 20
Open Mic, The Bullers, Looe
Friday, July 21
Blackout, The Ship, Looe
Malavita, Bar Silo, Golant
The Turns, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)
Daddy Long Leg, The Bullers, Looe
Saturday, July 22
Shite Night, The Bullers, Looe
Vinyl Re Vinyl, Social Club, Callington
The Boys, Social Club, Tregonissey
Whiskey Falls, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)
Old Skool Rox, Social Club, Saltash
Rudh, JJs, Liskeard (8.30)
Sunday, July 23
Defcon 1, The Bullers, Looe
Alex Robertson, Copley Arms, Hessenford (3pm)
Bucket List, The Globe, Looe (3.30pm)
Riverside Jazz, JJ’s, Liskeard (3pm)
Wednesday, July 26
Rob C, The Bullers, Looe
Friday, July 28
Code Red, The Bullers, Looe
Capitol Hill, The Ship, Looe
True Foxes, JJs, Liskeard
Beats & Burgers, BarSilo, Golant
Ant Mosely, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)
Sage, JJs, Liskeard (8.30)
Saturday, July 29
Dew Barf, The Bullers, Looe
La Terrazza, After Hours, Liskeard
Red Howler, Social Club, Callington
Atlantic Horizon, Social Club, Tregonissey
Space Cowboys, Copley Arms Hessenford (8pm)
Lauren Lucas, Social Club, Saltash
Sunday, July 30
Duskies, The Bullers, Looe
Richard James, Copley Arms Hessenford (3pm)
Marley White, The Globe, Looe (3.30)
In Addition:-
The Tipsy Cow at Lanreath host an open mic afternoon between 3 & 6 pm on the 1st Sunday of every month.
Saltash Social Club have Karaoke every Sunday
The Wheelers in Torpoint have live bands most Saturdays from 9.30pm.