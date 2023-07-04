Thursday July 6

The Guise, The Bullers, Looe

Friday, July 7

Vince Lee, The Bullers, Looe

The Best of Grohl, The Ship Inn, Looe (9pm)

The Horizons, The Globe, Looe (8.30)

The Haggis Horns, Bar Silo, Golant (6.30pm) 

The Wireless, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)

Saturday, July 8

Naughty Beys, The Bullers, Looe

Jukebox Protocol, Social Club, Callington

Spit Roast, Social Club, Tregonissey

Hurdy Gurdies, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)

J’s Disco, Social Club, Saltash

Ex Presidents, JJs, Liskeard (8.30)

Sunday, July 9

3 Minute Warning, The Bullers, Looe

Steve Winchester, Copley Arms, Hessenford (3pm)

Andy hart, The Globe, Looe (3.30)

Thursday, July 13

Luke Deakin, The Bullers, Looe

Friday, July 14

Ross Kelly, The Bullers, Looe

Theo Miss & Banda, Bar  Silo, Golant (6.30pm)

OK Radiohead, The Ship, Looe

Dew Barf, The Bullers Looe

Jamming Session, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)

Mr. Flexxx, JJs, Liskeard (8.30)

Saturday, July 15

Walk the Talk, The Bullers, Looe

Mind your Manners, Social Club, Callington

Stargazer, Social Club, Tregonissey

Hepcats, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)

The Helluvas, The Globe, Looe (8.30)

XLR, Social Club, Saltash

Joe 90 & the Bucket Hats JJs, Liskeard (8.30)

Sunday, July 16

Cyderfex, The Bullers, Looe

Ross Kelly, Copley Arms Hessenford (3pm)

Clatters, The Globe, Looe (3.30pm)

Wednesday, July 19

Old Time Sailors, Bar Silo, Golant

Thursday, July 20

Open Mic, The Bullers, Looe

Friday, July 21

Blackout, The Ship, Looe

Malavita, Bar Silo, Golant

The Turns, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)

Daddy Long Leg, The Bullers, Looe

Saturday, July 22

Shite Night, The Bullers, Looe

Vinyl Re Vinyl, Social Club, Callington

The Boys, Social Club, Tregonissey

Whiskey Falls, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)

Old Skool Rox, Social Club, Saltash 

Rudh, JJs, Liskeard (8.30)

Sunday, July 23

Defcon 1, The Bullers, Looe

Alex Robertson, Copley Arms, Hessenford (3pm)

Bucket List, The Globe, Looe (3.30pm)

Riverside Jazz, JJ’s, Liskeard (3pm)

Wednesday, July 26

Rob C, The Bullers, Looe

Friday, July 28

Code Red, The Bullers, Looe

Capitol Hill, The Ship, Looe

True Foxes, JJs, Liskeard

Beats & Burgers, BarSilo, Golant 

Ant Mosely, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)

Sage, JJs, Liskeard (8.30)

Saturday, July 29

Dew Barf, The Bullers, Looe

La Terrazza, After Hours, Liskeard

Red Howler, Social Club, Callington

Atlantic Horizon, Social Club, Tregonissey

Space Cowboys, Copley Arms Hessenford (8pm)

Lauren Lucas, Social Club, Saltash

Sunday, July 30

Duskies, The Bullers, Looe

Richard James, Copley Arms Hessenford (3pm)

Marley White, The Globe, Looe (3.30)

In Addition:-

The Tipsy Cow at Lanreath host an open mic afternoon between 3 & 6 pm on the 1st Sunday of every month.

Saltash Social Club have Karaoke every Sunday

The Wheelers in Torpoint have live bands most Saturdays from 9.30pm.

If you want to be included in our monthly Gig Guide, please email [email protected]