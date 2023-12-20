Wow…where did that year go? We honestly can’t believe this is the last column of 2023.
Our readers may have noticed that last week we were noticeable by our absence, but a death in the family of one of our team meant that last week’s column, together with our last Wal of Paine show for the year, were cut. Our best wishes are with that particular family at this time, and we wish them a peaceful Christmas.
Life, however, moves on and we do have a packed 2024 queued up, both within the Phluidshows, and with our continued “#winningweekends” at JJ’s Bar in Liskeard. Further into the year as spring arrives, we will be rolling out our winning formula across the whole of the Kernow Pub Group, bringing live entertainment to all four venues throughout the year.
We have some stunning acts already lined up, bringing some of the best independent artists in the West Country to Liskeard. From Glastonbury nominated bands, to bands that have already played at the iconic festival. We are aiming to showcase some artists that may be off your radar, together with some firm favourites. Watch this space and check out our socials to keep up to date.
Speaking of spring, we are honoured to be invited to book the music and run the stage, once again, for Liskeard Relay for Life, in aid of Cancer Research UK, which this year very nearly raised a whopping 50K. More to be announced as 2024 gets under way.
At this point, we would also like to extend our thanks to Julie, Anna and the team at SaltashSocial Club, who very kindly hosted our very first “Now That’s What I Call A Quiz”, in aid of CRUK, on December 8. We very much hope to be doing more of these next year, with the first to be announced early in 24.
Our last guests of 2023 on the Wal of Paine Show, sadly cancelled as mentioned earlier, will be joining us in January. The amazing Shoo Bee Doom “swing metal” band will join Leo and Neil live from Leipzig in Germany, following the massive success of Julia from the Sinfonia Leipzig, joining the guys a couple of weeks ago.
There is a rumour that Owen Paul will be zooming into the show, on the back of his new single release, and Anthony Michael will be joining the chaps from “Stateside” to talk about his new album. All this together with some of the very best “home grown” talent from Devon and Cornwall means that 2024 is already shaping up to be a “cracker”.
Al Robert’s extremely popular Americana and Blues show continues to grow its audience, and we have “great expectations” that it will continue to do so next year, and our very own Steve “Prout’s Night Out” will be peppered with some great interviews also as part of our re-formatting.
We love having you onboard with Phluid Records, and your support is massively appreciated. Wishing everyone that has contributed, helped, listened, watched, and got involved in any way over the last year, a very Peaceful Christmas and a happy and prosperous New Year.
We will be bringing you #morein24
Phluid Records. Join the dialogue, not the narrative.