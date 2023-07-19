Having just stepped off stage at the Exeter Phoenix a mere 12 hours prior, the five members of Combustion managed to cram themselves into Cameron’s rather natty Mini with their guitars, bass and a pair of sticks to make the hour-long journey to our Studios right here in Liskeard – arriving bright and early and about as full of energy as one might expect from any group of teens on a Saturday morning, let alone off the back of a huge gig with living legends. Consummate professionals as they are, it took no time for them to settle in and channel all their collective energy and excitement of the last 24 hours into an incredible performance of the 1979 Rock classic.