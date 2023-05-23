From its inception over two decades ago in London, the brand has moved to Bristol, where the Company’s originator Leo Paine has had the privilege of working with such greats as The Clash’s very own Mick Jones, and has been “out on the town” with stars such as Maureen Lipman and Frank Turner. Arriving in the West Country just as the pandemic reared its ugly head Phluid Records, as did many other brands and Companies at the time, struggled to create or maintain a foothold. However, tenacity won through and together with a handful of like-minded local individuals the brand has proven that if you do the right thing at the right time, you can make friends, and make anything happen.