Friday, March 3 -
Cat La Chapelle, Bar Silo, Golant (sold out)
Ashley Harding, JJs, Liskeard
Martecky Band, Copley Arms, Hessenford
(8pm)
Duskies, The Bullers, Looe
Saturday, March 4 -
Old Skool Rox, Social Club, Saltash
The Morzim, Social Club, Callington
sandstorm, Social Club, Tregonissey
Ashley Harding, JJs, Liskeard
Stone River, Copley Arms Hessenford
(8pm)
Helen Goldsmith, The Globe, Looe (8.30)
Hang Five, The Bullers, Looe
Sunday, March 5 -
Hungry Bears, Copley Arms Hessenford
(3pm) St Pirans day
Sea Shanties, The Globe, Looe (3.30)
50 Year Storm, The Bullers, Looe
Friday, March 10 -
The Trouble Notes Bar Silo, Golant
Well Raver pres. Lumination, JJs, Liskeard
Baz Swainsbury, Copley Arms, Hessenford
(8pm)
Shite Night, The Bullers, Looe
Saturday, March 11 -
Sinistry , After Hours, Liskeard
The Promanards, Social Club, Saltash
(Tribute to ABBA, Blues Bros & The Commitments. Non Mem £5)
Mind Your Manners, Social Club, Callington
Stargazer, Social Club, Tregonissey
Joe Chown, JJs, Liskeard
Breakerz Lip Band, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)
Richard James, The Globe, Looe (8.30)
The Morzim, The Bullers, Looe
Sunday, March 12 -
Leon Oxenham, Copley Arms, Hessenford
(3pm)
Cyderfex, The Bullers, Looe
Friday, March 17 -
James Dixon, Bar Silo, Golant
Division, The Ship, Looe
Jack O’Rourke & The Rogues, Copley Arms, Hessenford
(8pm)
Drum & Bass, The Globe, Looe (8.30)
True Collision, The Bullers, Looe
Saturday, March 18 -
Whiskey Falls, Social Club, Saltash
Stargazer, Social Club, Callington
The Prevention, Social Club, Tregonissey
Smooth Criminals, Copley Arms, Hessenford
(8pm)
laurels, The Bullers, Looe
Sunday, March 19 -
Bern Stewart, Copley Arms, Hessenford
(3pm)
Dew Barf, The Bullers, Looe
Friday, March 24 -
Buffalo Skinners, BarSilo, Golant
Hepcats, Copley Arms, Hessenford
(8pm)
The Mighty, Howlers, The Bullers, Looe
(Formerly Mo Slim Stompers)
Saturday, March 24 -
Strange Almond, Social Club, Saltash
Ashes to Ashes, Social Club, Callington
Loco, Social Club, Tregonissey
Dew Barf, Copley Arms, Hessenford
(8pm)
The Horizons, The Globe, Looe (8.30)
3’s Company, The Bullers, Looe
Sunday, March 26 -
Nikita davis, Copley Arms, Hessenford (3pm)
The Clattels, The Globe, Looe (3.30)
Mojo’s, The Bullers, Looe
Friday, March 31 -
The Buskateers, Copley arms, Hessenford
(8pm)
Naffco 54, The Bullers, Looe
In Addition:-
The Tipsy Cow at Lanreath host an open mic afternoon between 3 & 6 pm on the 1st Sunday of every month.
JJs Liskeard host an open mic night every Thursday from 7pm, hosted by Waine Downing.
The Wheelers in Torpoint have live bands most Saturdays from 9.30pm