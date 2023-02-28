Friday, March 3 - 

Cat La Chapelle, Bar Silo, Golant (sold out)

Ashley Harding, JJs, Liskeard

Martecky Band, Copley Arms, Hessenford

(8pm) 

Duskies, The Bullers, Looe 

Saturday, March 4 -

Old Skool Rox, Social Club, Saltash

The Morzim, Social Club, Callington

sandstorm, Social Club, Tregonissey

Ashley Harding, JJs, Liskeard

Stone River, Copley Arms Hessenford

 (8pm)

Helen Goldsmith, The Globe, Looe (8.30)

Hang Five, The Bullers, Looe

Sunday, March 5 -

Hungry Bears, Copley Arms Hessenford 

(3pm) St Pirans day

Sea Shanties, The Globe, Looe (3.30)

50 Year Storm, The Bullers, Looe

Friday, March 10 - 

The Trouble Notes Bar Silo, Golant

Well Raver pres. Lumination, JJs, Liskeard

Baz Swainsbury, Copley Arms, Hessenford 

(8pm)

Shite Night, The Bullers, Looe

Saturday, March 11 - 

Sinistry , After Hours, Liskeard

The Promanards, Social Club, Saltash 

(Tribute to ABBA, Blues Bros & The Commitments. Non Mem £5)

Mind Your Manners, Social Club, Callington

Stargazer, Social Club, Tregonissey

Joe Chown, JJs, Liskeard

Breakerz Lip Band, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)

Richard James, The Globe, Looe (8.30)

The Morzim, The Bullers, Looe

Sunday, March 12 - 

Leon Oxenham, Copley Arms, Hessenford 

(3pm)

Cyderfex, The Bullers, Looe

Friday, March 17 - 

James Dixon, Bar Silo, Golant

Division, The Ship, Looe

Jack O’Rourke & The Rogues, Copley Arms, Hessenford

 (8pm)

Drum & Bass, The Globe, Looe (8.30)

True Collision, The Bullers, Looe

Saturday, March 18 - 

Whiskey Falls, Social Club, Saltash

Stargazer, Social Club, Callington

The Prevention, Social Club, Tregonissey

Smooth Criminals, Copley Arms, Hessenford

 (8pm)

laurels, The Bullers, Looe

Sunday, March 19 - 

Bern Stewart, Copley Arms, Hessenford

 (3pm)

Dew Barf, The Bullers, Looe

Friday, March 24 - 

Buffalo Skinners, BarSilo, Golant

Hepcats, Copley Arms, Hessenford 

(8pm)

The Mighty, Howlers, The Bullers, Looe

(Formerly Mo Slim Stompers)

Saturday, March 24  - 

Strange Almond, Social Club, Saltash

Ashes to Ashes, Social Club, Callington

Loco, Social Club, Tregonissey

Dew Barf, Copley Arms, Hessenford 

(8pm)

The Horizons, The Globe, Looe (8.30)

3’s Company, The Bullers, Looe

Sunday, March 26 - 

Nikita davis, Copley Arms, Hessenford (3pm)

The Clattels, The Globe, Looe (3.30)

Mojo’s, The Bullers, Looe

Friday, March 31 - 

The Buskateers, Copley arms, Hessenford 

(8pm)

Naffco 54, The Bullers, Looe

In Addition:-

The Tipsy Cow at Lanreath host an open mic afternoon between 3 & 6 pm on the 1st Sunday of every month.

JJs Liskeard host an open mic night every Thursday from 7pm, hosted by Waine Downing.

The Wheelers in Torpoint have live bands most Saturdays from 9.30pm