As Saturday drew to a close the Candle of Hope Ceremony began, with candles being placed around the track in paper bags bearing individual messages and dedications to those living with cancer and those who are no longer with us. Taking this quiet time to walk the track and look at this spectacle, it was particularly poignant for Steve as he lost his Mother last year as well as two very close friends to cancer – and Leo who lost his Aunt a few years prior. Having also survived cancer himself, Steve felt that had the outcome been different one of those candles could have been for him. All in all, a very emotional end to a great day.