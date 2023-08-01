THIS month’s Gig Guide by Phluid Records — cut it out and stick it on the fridge!
Thursday, August 3:
Hungry Bears, The Bullers, Looe
Friday, August 4:
Mustard, The Bullers, Looe
Raikes, The Ship Inn, Looe (9pm)
Max Rad, Bar Silo, Golant (6.30pm)
Hungry Bears, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)
Saturday, August 5 -
True Collision, The Bullers, Looe
Ashes to Ashes, Social Club, Callington
Mind Your Manners, Social Club, Tregonissey
Nick Jones, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)
Gemini Duo, Social Club, Saltash
Rolling Tone, Social Club, Looe
Sunday, August 6 -
Dew Barf, The Bullers, Looe
Christiam Sleep, Copley Arms, Hessenford (3pm)
Nik Ward, The Globe, Looe (3.30pm)
Thursday, August 10:
Blue Flame, The Bullers, Looe
Friday, August 11:
Bail Jumpers, The Bullers, Looe
Hitchens Band, Bar Silo, Golant (6.30pm)
Wayne Dowing, The Ship, Looe (9pm)
Levens Four, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)
Saturday, August 12:
True Collison, Social Club, Tregonissey
Bache, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)
3’s Company, The Bullers, Looe
Be Here Now, Social Club, Saltash (ticketed)
Mod Life Krises, Social Club, Looe
Sunday, August 13:
Josh Taylor, Copley Arms, Hessenford (3pm)
Nawtey Beys, The Bullers, Looe
Andy hart, The Globe, Looe (3.30pm)
Jazz & Tapas with Earl Okin, Bar Silo, Golant
Thursday, August 17:
Blue River Band, The Bullers, Looe
Friday, August 18:
Sheelanagig, Bar Silo, Golant
Dew Barf, The Bullers, Looe
Black Friday, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)
Push Through, The Ship, Looe
Saturday, August 19:
Shite Night, The Bullers, Looe
Disco, Social Club, Callington
Tregony Teachers, Social Club, Tregonissey
Dew Barf, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)
Mustard, Social Club, Saltash (ticketed)
Club Disco with Mike Allsopp, Social Club, Looe
Sunday, July 20:
Barracoodas, The Bullers, Looe
Hard Donebys, Copley Arms, Hessenford (3pm)
Bucket List, The Globe, Looe (3.30pm)
Thursday, August 24:
Open Mic Night, The Bullers, Looe
Friday, August 25:
Rock Steady, The Bullers, Looe
Push Through, The Ship, Looe
Beats & Burgers, Bar Silo, Golant
Ratsmill, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)
Satuday, July 26:
Horse with no name, The Bullers, Looe
Valkyrie Skyz, Social Club, Tregonissey
Small Wonder, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)
Whiskey Falls, Social Club, Saltash
(Event TBC), The Globe, Looe
Sonny King, Social Club, Looe
Sunday, August 27:
Mighty Howlers, The Bullers, Looe
Helen Goldsmith, The Globe, Looe (3.30pm)
The Horizons, The Globe, Looe (8.30pm)
Thursday, August 31:
The Guise, The Bullers, Looe
The Wreckers, Copley Arms, Hessenford (7pm)
In addition:
The Tipsy Cow at Lanreath host an open mic afternoon between 3pm and 6pm on the first Sunday of every month.
Saltash Social Club have Karaoke every Sunday
JJs Liskeard host an open mic night every Thursday from 7pm, hosted by Waine Downing.
The Wheelers in Torpoint have live bands most Saturdays from 9.30pm.