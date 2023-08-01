THIS month’s Gig Guide by Phluid Records — cut it out and stick it on the fridge!

Thursday, August 3:

Hungry Bears, The Bullers, Looe 

Friday, August 4: 

Mustard, The Bullers, Looe 

Raikes, The Ship Inn, Looe (9pm) 

Max Rad, Bar Silo, Golant (6.30pm) 

Hungry Bears, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm) 

Saturday, August 5 - 

True Collision, The Bullers, Looe 

Ashes to Ashes, Social Club, Callington 

Mind Your Manners, Social Club, Tregonissey

Nick Jones, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm) 

Gemini Duo, Social Club, Saltash 

Rolling Tone, Social Club, Looe

Sunday, August 6 - 

Dew Barf, The Bullers, Looe 

Christiam Sleep, Copley Arms, Hessenford (3pm) 

Nik Ward, The Globe, Looe (3.30pm)

Thursday, August 10: 

Blue Flame, The Bullers, Looe 

Friday, August 11: 

Bail Jumpers, The Bullers, Looe 

Hitchens Band, Bar Silo, Golant (6.30pm) 

Wayne Dowing, The Ship, Looe (9pm) 

Levens Four, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm) 

Saturday, August 12: 

True Collison, Social Club, Tregonissey 

Bache, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm) 

3’s Company, The Bullers, Looe 

Be Here Now, Social Club, Saltash (ticketed) 

Mod Life Krises, Social Club, Looe

Sunday, August 13: 

Josh Taylor, Copley Arms, Hessenford (3pm)

Nawtey Beys, The Bullers, Looe 

Andy hart, The Globe, Looe (3.30pm) 

Jazz & Tapas with Earl Okin, Bar Silo, Golant 

Thursday, August 17: 

Blue River Band, The Bullers, Looe 

Friday, August 18: 

Sheelanagig, Bar Silo, Golant 

Dew Barf, The Bullers, Looe 

Black Friday, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm) 

Push Through, The Ship, Looe 

Saturday, August 19: 

Shite Night, The Bullers, Looe 

Disco, Social Club, Callington 

Tregony Teachers, Social Club, Tregonissey

Dew Barf, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)

Mustard, Social Club, Saltash (ticketed) 

Club Disco with Mike Allsopp, Social Club, Looe

Sunday, July 20: 

Barracoodas, The Bullers, Looe 

Hard Donebys, Copley Arms, Hessenford (3pm) 

Bucket List, The Globe, Looe (3.30pm) 

Thursday, August 24: 

Open Mic Night, The Bullers, Looe 

Friday, August 25: 

Rock Steady, The Bullers, Looe 

Push Through, The Ship, Looe 

Beats & Burgers, Bar Silo, Golant 

Ratsmill, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm) 

Satuday, July 26: 

Horse with no name, The Bullers, Looe 

Valkyrie Skyz, Social Club, Tregonissey 

Small Wonder, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm) 

Whiskey Falls, Social Club, Saltash 

(Event TBC), The Globe, Looe 

Sonny King, Social Club, Looe

Sunday, August 27:

Mighty Howlers, The Bullers, Looe 

Helen Goldsmith, The Globe, Looe (3.30pm) 

The Horizons, The Globe, Looe (8.30pm) 

Thursday, August 31: 

The Guise, The Bullers, Looe 

The Wreckers, Copley Arms, Hessenford (7pm) 

In addition: 

The Tipsy Cow at Lanreath host an open mic afternoon between 3pm and 6pm on the first Sunday of every month.

Saltash Social Club have Karaoke every Sunday

JJs Liskeard host an open mic night every Thursday from 7pm, hosted by Waine Downing.

The Wheelers in Torpoint have live bands most Saturdays from 9.30pm.

If you want to be included in our monthly Gig Guide, please email: [email protected]