Where is this heading I hear you ask, well I have been looking online as to the prices being charged today. Should you wish to see Madonna adding to her retirement fund then you better be ready to stump up £330 for a “restricted view” ticket. To see Beyonce strutting her stuff you best be prepared to part with the thick end of £500. In most cases you will be crammed in with 50,000 like minded people who all try to race to the exit at the same time at the end. Then there is the hassle of heading up to the Big Smoke. Plus, in many cases you cannot now actually buy tickets at their face value, you have to go through a ticket agent who will then put their own mark up and booking fee on top.