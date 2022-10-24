Phluid Radio: 13 going on 30
Subscribe newsletter
Thirteen-year-old Bonnie Faustina, from Credition, has wowed Phluid Records with her debut single “Paper Aeroplane”.
Bonnie, who attends Chulmleigh College, has been working with Cameron Mills (AKA Thomas Cameron), from the Rock Project and has written a song that creatively surpasses her years, with echoes of Fiona Apple and Bjork in the vocal melody.
“I started singing when I was three”, says Bonnie. “And I started Stagecoach at four”.
Bonnie started writing her own songs at 11 saying that her lyrics come from her imagination, but also have a connection to her real life, and that her songs range from Pop to Grunge.
Diagnosed with ADHD and autism, Bonnie says she won’t let those things stop her from achieving her goal of singing and performing and would love to make it her future career.
“Cameron is incredibly supportive and has boosted my confidence throughout the whole process.”
Describing herself in three words as “fun”, “creative” and “likeable”, Bonnie doesn’t currently sing live, although she has performed in Okehampton, and at a Christmas fete in Exeter.
As with all youngsters social media plays a big part in her life.
“Whilst making a Tik Tok I tripped going up stairs whilst recording;
“Playing it back was really funny”, she joked.
Well, if she hasn’t quite got the moves, she certainly has the voice.....if you are reading this Ariana....watch this space.
You can listen to “Paper Aeroplane” on Spotify and all the usual platforms
You can get in touch with Bonnie through Thomas Cameron at www.thomascamerontenor.com
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |