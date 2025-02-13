AS the NHS Pharmacy First service marked its first anniversary on Friday, January 31, pharmacy leaders are calling for an expansion of the service.
This coincides with the NHS in Cornwall celebrating the first anniversary of its 90 community pharmacies participating in the scheme but also three years since the introduction of Walk In Consultation Service (WICS) in Cornwall.
WICS was the successful pilot for Pharmacy First and launched across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly in January 2021. The service has now seen more than 38,000 patient consultations, with 80 percent of those patients receiving advice or treatment before leaving the pharmacy.
According to Community Pharmacy Cornwall, this has resulted in the avoidance of more than 500 unnecessary trips to the Accident and Emergency Department, while enabling safe and accessible healthcare, allowing patients to receive treatment for minor ailments directly from community pharmacies.
Chief medical officer for NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Integrated Care Board, Dr Chris Reid explains: “Our community pharmacies are doing a great job by offering a simple and quick way to access treatment. This has reduced patient waiting times and freed up GP appointments for those with more complex health issues.
“We know that many people love the ease and convenience of being able to pop into a local pharmacy to get the help they need.”
On the first anniversary of the Pharmacy First scheme however, national pharmacy leaders say that more expansion of the service is needed.
Community Pharmacy England who represent community pharmacy businesses in England report that newly published polling data from YouGov shows 78 percent of the public in England support expanding the role of pharmacies to offer advice and treatment for additional conditions, such as chest infections and skin conditions.
They add, in its first year, Pharmacy First has delivered nearly two million consultations, providing patients with access to treatment for minor conditions such as sore throats, sinusitis, impetigo, uncomplicated UTIs in women and more without the need to see a GP. This vital service, they say, is already playing a critical role in reducing pressure on GPs, the wider NHS and ensuring timely care for patients.
Chair of the National Pharmacy Association Nick Kaye, said: "This first year of Pharmacy First is a story of pharmacies delivering significant change for patients at pace and under intense pressure. It's clear that when the government invests in community pharmacy, it can deliver exceptional clinical care for patients and take pressure of the rest of our overstretched health system.”
“The public’s overwhelming support for pharmacies offering advice and care shows how much people rely on their local pharmacies for accessible healthcare, making it a lifeline for many,” said chief executive of Community Pharmacy England, Janet Morrison.
“Pharmacies have done an incredible job delivering this service under immense financial and operational pressure. However, to sustain this, they need greater support and further investment.”
Nick Kaye added: “We now need to look to a future where pharmacies are trusted to deliver more clinical services, with the right funding to achieve this.”