A BODMIN road notorious for being plagued by pavement parkers is set to finally have action taken to curtail the issue.
Turf Street, in Bodmin, has long been the subject of calls led by the Cornwall councillor for the area alongside residents and Bodmin Town Council members for the implementation of restrictions to prevent motorists parking across the pavement and on the road.
Presently, there is no restrictions in place on the stretch of road, making enforcement difficult despite the pleas for Cornwall Council to take the issue on board.
In addition to potentially endangering pedestrians by parking partly over the kerb, the parked cars often lead to traffic issues further down at the junction resembling a roundabout at Church Square.
Work to bring the plans to fruition have been ongoing since January, with the consultation of the police, letter drops to residents and the filing of legal documents and paperwork either completed or in progress.
A delighted Cllr Leigh Frost, Cornwall Council member for Bodmin St Petroc, said that the delivery of works to include and implement an ETRO (Experimental Traffic Regulation Order) will commence on March 7.
The implementation of the ETRO will be in place for 18 months, after which time it becomes significantly easier to implement a permanent traffic regulation order, previously demonstrated with the one-way system introduced at the railway bridge on Beacon Road in the town.
Cllr Frost said: “I am thrilled to announce that, after years of dedicated campaigning, parking restrictions will finally be implemented on Turf Street in Bodmin.
“This issue has created an unsafe situation, forcing many people to walk into the road, which was unacceptable. I promised to ensure Cornwall Council took action on this matter, and I am proud to have kept that promise.”