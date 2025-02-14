UNIVERSITY Hospitals Plymouth have today announced plans to reduce the traffic immediately outside the front of Derriford Hospital.
Following the recent announcement from the Secretary of State, Wes Streeting, that Derriford will be part of the first wave of Trusts to receive funding under the New Hospital Programme, the construction of the new Emergency Care building is now moving at pace.
In order to facilitate the delivery of construction materials and use of some large machinery, hospital officials say it is essential to reduce the traffic immediately outside the front of the hospital.
To achieve this, they are advising that from Monday (February 17) the single lane currently open to public vehicles will be closed. Anyone wishing to drop off or pick up is now advised to use Car Park F (Disabled Car Park) which will now feature drop off/pick up bays with a maximum stay of 30 minutes. Licensed taxis are also advised to use these bays.
The free hospital shuttle bus will continue to offer to transport patients from any patient car park to any entrance or department within the hospital site, including the front entrance of the hospital. This is available 8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday. Once parked, call the parking desk on 01752 432000 and provide your location.
Hackney carriage taxis will continue to provide a service to drop off and collect patients at the front entrance of the hospital. Ambulances will also continue to access the front of the hospital.
Throughout the construction of the new Emergency Care building, bus lanes outside the front of the hospital will continue to be operational. Traffic marshals will be on hand to ensure bus lanes are only used by buses and emergency vehicles.
A spokesperson said: “It’s a really exciting time for us at University Hospitals Plymouth, but we do appreciate the inconvenience this diversion of traffic may cause.”