New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Marina Turkish Kitchen at 15 Church Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on February 3
• Rated 4: Muddy Beach Cafe at Muddy Beach, Jubilee Wharf, Commercial Road, Penryn; rated on January 27
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 1: Bamboo House at 97 Acacia Road, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on January 27