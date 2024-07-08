AWARD winning PGS Theatre Productions (formerly Plymouth Gilbert & Sullivan Fellowship), are making a return musical spectacular visit to Saltash following their sell out musical theatre ‘I’ll be home for Christmas’ in December last year – which was staged at Saltash Burraton Community Centre (BCC).
The concert to be staged on Saturday, July 20, at 2pm, again at the BCC will be a celebration of popular and famous songs from over the years and promises to be colourful with exquisite period themed costumes in keeping with the musicals to be celebrated – such as – Annie, Wizard of Oz, HMS Pinafore, Mamma Mia, Sweet Charity, Miss Saigon, Carousel, Starlight Express, Beauty and the Beast, A Chorus Line, South Pacific, We will Rock you, Music of the Night, Wicked, Lady be Good, Mack & Mabel, Lion King, Mary Poppins and Titanic the Musical.
A spokesperson for the PGS said: “We are delighted to come to Saltash with our celebration of musicals, in aid of the Sue Hooper Charitable Foundation, and we promise the audience an exhilarating show packed with unforgettable songs from the West End musicals past and present”.
Tickets are available from Piglets, 01752 844326 or Lynn Marsh 01752 844255 and Sue Hooper 01752 843073.