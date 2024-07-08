The concert to be staged on Saturday, July 20, at 2pm, again at the BCC will be a celebration of popular and famous songs from over the years and promises to be colourful with exquisite period themed costumes in keeping with the musicals to be celebrated – such as – Annie, Wizard of Oz, HMS Pinafore, Mamma Mia, Sweet Charity, Miss Saigon, Carousel, Starlight Express, Beauty and the Beast, A Chorus Line, South Pacific, We will Rock you, Music of the Night, Wicked, Lady be Good, Mack & Mabel, Lion King, Mary Poppins and Titanic the Musical.