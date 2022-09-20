Personal tributes to The Queen

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. In a rare burst of June sunshine, and watched by 4,200 assembled guests, Her Majesty The Queen, Colonel-in-Chief Grenadier Guards, has presented new colours to Nijmegen Company Grenadier Guards in the Gardens of Buckingham Palace. These new Colours will be ceremonially 'Trooped' at the Queen's Birthday Parade on Horse Guards in June 2014. The presentation was just one of three colourful and important events today for the First Regiment of Foot Guards. Today witnessed a unique Regimental occasion, Grenadier Day, which also incorporated the Inspection of The Queen‚Äôs Company Grenadier Guards, and a celebration of the Centenary of the Grenadier Guards Association, all within the setting of a Buckingham Palace Garden Party for the whole Regimental family. Images by Sergeant Adrian Harlen ( Crown Copyright )