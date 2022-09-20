Personal tributes to The Queen
Following the sad passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a number of tributes have been paid by individuals and organisations, all wishing to express their thanks to our longest reigning monarch...
Torpoint Town Council
Torpoint Town Mayor Councillor Rachel Evans BEM said: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has been a constant and reassuring presence in all of our lives for over seven decades. As a town we came together a few short months ago to celebrate her remarkable 70 years of service, something we all treasured and have spoken about since.
“This week as a town we have come together in love and grief as we mourn the passing of a truly inspirational, one of a kind Monarch. The impact of her death has hit many of us harder than we could have possibly imagined.
“As a diplomat myself, I recognise that she was the world’s best diplomat. Her charm, wisdom, humour, dedication and sense of duty shone greatly around the world, she was our greatest Ambassador and we were privileged to have her.
“We will always remember her with great affection and on behalf of the residents of Torpoint, I send our deepest sympathies and condolences to His Majesty King Charles III and the Royal Family on the loss of their beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Rest In Peace Your Majesty.”
Liskeard School & Community College
With the state funeral day (September 19) being announced as a national Bank Holiday, Liskeard School & Community College said they wanted to give their students the opportunity to take part in this unique occasion
A school spokesperson said: “Liskeard School & Community College would like to convey their deepest sympathy to the Royal Family following the death of Her Majesty the Queen.”
Before the funeral, they added: “It has been announced that Monday, September 19, the date of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral, will be a national bank holiday.
“This will allow the nation to pay their respects to Her Majesty and commemorate Her reign, while marking the final day of the period of national mourning. As such the school will be closed allowing the student and staff community to take part in this unique occasion. Thank you for your support.”
