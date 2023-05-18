PA22/10074: A previously withdrawn application for the installation of a Solar PV Array roof panels at a property in Looe has been approved by Cornwall Council.
The application was made by Mr Steve Allen for his property at Shutta Lodge, Shutta, East Looe and proposes the installation of 12 solar PV array roof panels.
Cornwall Council granted the application, despite there being 10 objections to the proposals, with five in support.
The objectors mostly raised concerns over the visual impact of the solar panels in a conservation area while those in support mostly argued that the benefits of green energy outweighed the panels, or that the panels would not have the impact those in objection stated that it would.
Looe Town Council also objected to the application, stating: “Looe Town Council are concerned regarding the solar panels as it could set a dangerous precedent to have bulky PV units within the Shutta conservation area.
“Looe Town Council recognises that there are opportunities to have more solar installations in the area, however, the proposed installation would be visible from different vistas.
“Looe Town Council does not believe that this proposal complies with the Policies, TC3 ' Design and local distinctiveness in Looe's historic core and TC10 ' Landscape and Heritage Views and Vistas, within the Looe Neighbourhood Development Plan, the councillors also drew attention to the Policy DS2 - Conservation Area Article 4. The Council suggested that solar tiles may be more appropriate.”
Cornwall Council approved the plans with no additional conditions, with the planning officers report stating that: “It is considered that the proposal is, on balance, acceptable, subject to conditions. All matters raised have been taken into account, but none is of such significance as to outweigh the considerations that have led to the conclusion.”