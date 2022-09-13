People are witnessing history in the making
Thursday 22nd September 2022 4:00 pm
Councillor John Dunn, chairman of Dobwalls Parish Council, reading the Proclamation of Accession ( )
A LARGE number of people from the village and parish of Dobwalls gathered at the War Memorial in the village on Sunday evening (September 11) to witness history in the making.
The chairman of Dobwalls Parish Council, councillor John Dunn, stood beside the War Memorial to read the Proclamation of Accession to The Throne of King Charles III.
Cllr Dunn was supported by members of the parish council.
The crowd sang the new National Anthem “God Save our Gracious King” and gave “three cheers” for the new Monarch.
All parish council-related meetings have been postponed until after the period of mourning. The next parish council meeting will be on Wednesday, September 28.
