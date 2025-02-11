DEVON & Cornwall Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for a missing person from Gunnislake.
Frederick Jackson was last seen at approximately 11.15am on Monday, February 10.
The 84-year-old, who is said to be a prolific walker by people who know him, is described as being a white male of tanned complexion, around 5ft 8ins tall, of slight build, with grey and white hair and clean shaven.
He is believed to be wearing a brown jacket and green denim trousers.
Family and friends are searching the village, whilst the police helicopter was reported to be seen searching for him on Monday evening.
If you have seen Frederick, or know of his whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999 quoting log number 427 of February 10.