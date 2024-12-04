LOCAL residents in the South East Cornwall village of Pensilva are being invited to come along and meet their local Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) later this month.
PCSO Steve Edser will be at a special coffee morning in the cafe at the Millennium Centre, Pensilva, on Friday, December 13, between 10am and 12pm.
Those keen to catch-up with PCSO Edser can come along and discuss any local issues or concerns they may have with him
Members of the East Cornwall Neighbourhood Policing Team will also be in attendance at Torpoint Library for around an hour twice a month. These sessions will take place on the first Wednesday of the month at 11am and the third Wednesday of the month at 1pm.