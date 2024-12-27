Pelynt Young Farmers were out in force on Sunday, December 15, as their charity Tinsel Tractor Run travelled around the Looe area.
The young farmers raised £2,820 for their chosen charities of Cornwall Air Ambulance and Dogs Trust, as well as topping up their own club funds with the annual event.
Thirty-two tractors in total, festooned in lights and tinsel, spread some festive cheer throughout Lanreath, Polperro, Duloe, St Keyne and Pelynt with a stopover at Buller Quay for tractor judging by mayor of Looe Cllr Tony Smith and Cllr Armand Toms; James took first place, with Annabella in second and Daniel in third place.
Local young man Jack Dunn had an extra special night when he was invited by the chair of Pelynt YF to ride on the Fendt tractor driven by James Ede.
His mother Adele Dunn said: “Tractors have always been a firm favourite of Jack’s since he was a young boy.
“He was delighted when he was offered a spot on the tractor run. It made his whole year being part of that, and made him feel part of this community event. We would like to thank James Ede for taking Jack on his ride. He won’t ever forget it.”
Chair of Pelynt Young Farmers Aimee Lumb said: “The tinsel run was magical and brought a real festive feel to our community and everyone involved.
“Thank you to the Looe Lions for their help and support on the night, and special thanks to Looe Harbour Master and staff at the Harbour Commissioners for allowing the tractors to stop at Buller Quay.”
Carol singing in Pelynt and a closing event at Trefrawl Farm made for an evening of songs, drinks and nibbles which raised a further £161 for the chosen charities.
Pelynt Young Farmers will be offering a Christmas tree collection service in the New Year.