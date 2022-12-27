We hope all our listeners and viewers are enjoying the festive period.
The ninth Christmas run is now over and the Liskeard Radio directors would like to pay homage to all our presenters who have made this our most successful year yet: Phil Seeva, Adrian Elliott, Neil Farley, David Ambler, Jackie Hocking & Rachael Southern, Mark McCartney, Lee Edwards, Ken Strange, DJ SBEEE, Simon Crosbie, Jess Crosbie, Martin Calvert, Steve Morgan & Pete Morgan, Steve Roffey aka Wolfie, Mike Allsopp, Barry Green, Tim Alsop, Mark Cooper, Steve Hunt, Beth Hallissey, Paul Program, Jason Shaw and Roland Monger.
In particular we would all like to thank Liskeard Radio’s Technical Wizard Martin Calvert who was constantly on hand to troubleshoot issues as they arose, whilst editing shows for the Listen Again facility on www.mixcloud.com/liskeardradio and of course broadcasting his own magazine style show, Live at 5.
If you are a local business and interested in joining the expanding community that sponsor Liskeard Radio email [email protected] for details.