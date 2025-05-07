TRAVELLING on the roads of Cornwall, we all will have encountered what I would call ‘questionable driving’. An aggressive overtake into oncoming traffic, not giving way, or even driving too slowly on a main road.
At a recent family gathering, the subject of driving came up in conversation, with each of us joking about how long we’d held our license, what our driving test consisted of, and whether we’d be able to pass a test today.
Unlike some of the older members of the family contingent, my driving test consisted of more than simply turning the car on and off, and turning the steering wheel - I joked.
While tests have developed over the last 30 years, the differences aren’t that stark. The main differences for younger drivers like myself – I won’t pinpoint my exact age, though I will scare many readers by saying my birth year starts with a two – had to sit a theory test. Along with this, drivers are also now tasked with showing their proficiency following a sat-nav, something of a necessity for modern motorists.
However, despite only minor changes being made to driving tests, the family agreed that, should we be asked to sit a test tomorrow, we’d likely fail.
This doesn’t come down to major issues, we use our cars regularly to travel a variety of distances in a variety of conditions. Instead, habits would be our downfall. The crossing of arms, steering wheel position and single handed driving — each enough to result in a red cross against our names.
These habits are natural, forming over time as we get comfortable behind the wheel. Though if I don’t feel like I could pass a test now, only a few years after my first, imagine my hopes of passing when I’m 80.
This is something which has been brought up in conversation regularly, should the elderly be expected to retake their driving test?
While I am sure there are many older drivers on our roads confident in their ability, the introduction of retakes for elderly drivers is something I have a hard time arguing against.
Despite having plenty of experience navigating our roads, it is a fact of life that our reaction times, vision, and multi-tasking skills decline in later life, simply as a result of aging.
On top of this, the car my grandmother learned to drive in is vastly different to the one she has now – I doubt that she was able to listen to ABBA via Bluetooth, while answering a handsfree phone call back in 1960.
Modern cars are also much larger on average. Being behind the wheel of a Ford Anglia feels nothing like being behind the wheel of a modern Land Rover.
This isn’t a call to punish older drivers or even force them off the roads, simply an insurance exercise to ensure drivers are still suitable to be on the roads — just as doctors are required to retake tests and restaurants are reassessed for their food hygiene.