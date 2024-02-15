A series of informative new virtual events, designed for home schooled students, will shed light on the range of educational opportunities available through The Cornwall College Group (TCCG).
The two online events, on March 9 and May 13, will give both students and parents the opportunity to learn more about the exciting ‘elective home education’ programmes, available at TCCG campuses.
Corporate lead for EHE, David Atkinson-Beaumont said: “We’re looking for learners who would usually be in Year 11, and who are passionate about a subject that we have on offer at either our Cornwall College campuses in St Austell and Camborne, our Duchy College Rosewarne and Stoke Climsland campuses, Falmouth Marine School or Bicton College.”
TCCG’s elective home education programmes are designed to meet the unique needs of home educators, providing both a supportive and aspirational vocational pathway for students.
The tailored provision covers a range of vocational courses and enrolled students are also able to enjoy full access to college facilities, including Learning Resource Centres and career education advice and guidance.
With personalised progress tracking, the programmes create a seamless transition into further education, apprenticeships and employment, aligning with each student’s unique career goals and ambitions.
For more details visit www.cornwall.ac.uk/ehe or call 0330 123 2523.