NEW lightning-fast WiFi has taken off at Cornwall Airport Newquay.
Liskeard-based broadband provider Wildanet has piloted a high-tech solution to transform connectivity for travellers using the fast-growing aviation hub.
The new WiFi service represents a huge leap in speed and reliability over the previous service, with the aim of streamlining check-in and making passengers’ time at the airport more convenient and productive.
The roll-out of the new WiFi service to public areas is the first step in a wider partnership between Wildanet and Cornwall Airport Newquay to modernise and upgrade critical data connectivity infrastructure across the entire facility and its systems. It’s a key project to future-proof the airport and support current and future growth in passengers, destinations and airline operators.
Sam O’Dwyer, the managing director of Cornwall Airport Newquay, said: "The launch of Wildanet's cutting-edge WiFi at Cornwall Airport Newquay marks a pivotal moment in our unrivalled ambition to be the best regional airport in the UK.
"This significant upgrade not only elevates the passenger experience but also enhances our operational capabilities, ensuring Cornwall Airport Newquay is firmly on the front foot for both passenger convenience and technological advancement.
"We are excited to partner with the extraordinary team at Wildanet, whose commitment to improving connectivity aligns perfectly with our vision for growth and excellence in service. Furthermore, this new infrastructure supports our commitment to sustainability by facilitating a shift towards digital solutions, reducing the need for paper-based processes.
“This move not only conserves resources but also streamlines the travel experience, allowing passengers to manage their journeys digitally from check-in to boarding.
"This initiative is just the beginning of our journey towards a smarter, more connected airport environment, empowering our passengers with seamless digital access before they make their way to their next destination."
Helen Wylde-Archibald, Wildanet CEO, said: “Cornwall Airport Newquay is a flagship business for Cornwall and, as a Cornish business ourselves, we are proud to be partnering with the airport and supporting its growth by designing and deploying innovative connectivity solutions for the benefit of passengers and the wider airport operations.
“Our shared goal was to ensure passengers and visitors have access to high speed and reliable internet services, enhancing their overall experience at the airport. It is part of our wider mission to break down the digital divide by bringing fast, reliable internet to homes and businesses in communities right across Cornwall and the South West.”
The new Wildanet-powered WiFi at the airport means passengers now have access to a user-friendly, reliable and stable service allowing them to seamlessly browse the web, stream content, and stay connected with friends and family.
Wildanet removed previous bottle necks and created a high-capacity physical network spine throughout the airport estate allowing easy upgrades and expansion in the future.
Strategically placed access points provide comprehensive coverage across all areas of the airport terminal and waiting areas, including extending coverage outside the airport terminal, allowing customers to get connected and use services like on-line check-in from the moment they arrive in the car park.
Kim Conchie, the director of Cornwall Chamber of Commerce, praised the project as a fantastic example of two Cornish businesses working together to enhance a key infrastructure asset for the county.
He said: “Cornwall Airport Newquay is absolutely fundamental to the success of the business community here. The digital connectivity provided by Wildanet in addition to the physical connectivity of this regional asset is a great combination and having Wildanet’s high speed broadband here is going to add so much to the visitor experience.
“Wildanet working with Cornwall Airport Newquay demonstrates the coming together of two great businesses that believe in connectivity, which of course is a watchword for the Chamber of Commerce.”
Wildanet is investing more than £100-million of private equity investment in rolling out its own gigabit capable broadband network across Cornwall and Devon - transforming connectivity for communities where it operates, creating jobs and spearheading new training and apprenticeships opportunities through its recently launched Wildanet Technical Training Academy.
Wildanet was awarded two contracts in 2023 totalling £36-million, by the UK government to connect up to 19,250 homes and businesses in South West and Mid Cornwall. This was followed in April 2024 by a further investment by the UK government, which saw Wildanet awarded a £41-million contract to roll out new connections to a further 16,800 homes and businesses in East Cornwall, West Cornwall and the island of St Mary’s in the Isles of Scilly.
Wildanet is also working to install Full Fibre broadband to areas across Devon after announcing a full scale move into the county in June 2023.
Wildanet became the first UK AltNet (Alternative Network Provider) to become a Certified B Corporation, in January, which recognises its commitment to operating as a force for good, prioritising sustainability, ethical practices and social responsibility as part of its successful ‘profit with purpose’ approach to business.