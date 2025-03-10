Residents are being asked to help protect the environment by reporting any suspicious activity that could be harming nature and wildlife.
The Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly Local Nature Partnership (CIoSLNP) wants to make it easier for people to report environmental offences from illegal tree felling to wildlife disturbance to marine pollution.
It comes after a recent report recommends improvements to environmental enforcement and compliance across the region.
Working with the University of Exeter, the partnership commissioned a review of environmental enforcement and compliance carried out by seven agencies: the Marine Management Organisation; Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly Inshore Fisheries Conservation Authorities; Environment Agency; Natural England; Office for Environmental Protection; Cornwall Council and Devon and Cornwall Police.
A research team from the university’s Centre for Environmental Law reviewed the powers and responsibilities of the seven bodies, hosted workshops and interviewed representatives of the agencies to gain insights into enforcement and compliance practices and challenges.
Their report recommends improvements to environmental enforcement and compliance, such as a centralised website; better reporting; cutting down overlaps; improving public engagement; reduced prosecution costs and improved staff recognition and reward.
The Local Nature Partnership has brought in new measures to strengthen collaborative working between the seven agencies and a campaign raising awareness of how residents can report any illegal activity that is harming the environment.
A new web page Help Protect our Wildlife and Environment lists which organisation to contact to report illegal tree felling, poaching, animal cruelty, illegal camping, river pollution, illegal fishing, and disturbance to marine wildlife.
It also details where to get help for stranded sea birds or animals.
Lord Teverson, chair of the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Nature Partnership, said: “If there is one thing I have learnt as a law maker, firstly in the European Parliament and now in the House of Lords, it is that there is absolutely no point in passing laws and new legislation if no one is going to enforce them.
“Poor enforcement also means that people who ignore rules and regulations put those that play by the rules at a disadvantage. That’s not right. And all of this is especially true when it comes to protecting nature and the environment around us.
“So that’s why, as the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Nature Partnership, we have taken this issue seriously and have produced a simple guide to reporting environmental damage and crime.”
Councillor Martyn Alvey, Cornwall Council’s cabinet member for environment and climate change and chair of the LNP review sub-group, said: “Our region is home to beautiful, varied landscapes and marine environments which we must preserve. Ensuring environmental regulations are followed by everyone is a key part of protecting our nature and wildlife.
“Together with all our partners responsible for environmental enforcement we are working hard to implement some of the achievable recommendations that are within our local control and set out in the review.
“We need everyone’s eyes, ears and voice to let the right agency know when they spot something that doesn’t look quite right which could be harming our environment or wildlife.”
The review team identified “critical” issues that hinder environmental compliance including confusing regulations and overlaps in regulatory activities, limited agency collaboration, poor communication with the public, inconsistent local reporting, low levels of funding and inadequate resources.
They also found that, for some infringements, measures such as proactive advice and guidance are proving more effective in achieving environmental compliance than legal action. However, there has also been increased use of harder mechanisms such as formal cautions and prosecutions for specific issues.
Although not the case for all agencies and issues, the report identified an overall downturn in compliance across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
Dr Tiago de Melo Cartaxo, Lead of the Exeter Centre for Environmental Law, said:
“There has been a perceived downturn in environmental compliance nationally which we have found is reflected at the local level in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. This is highly concerning given the biodiversity and climate crises.
“We hope this report and its recommendations may allow agencies to move towards more effective, efficient, and sustainable environmental governance, taking opportunities to reform and improve the environmental regulatory landscape. Improvements in Cornwall and Isles of Scilly could also inform regulatory reform across the UK to delivering better environmental outcomes.”