APPROXIMATELY 1500 properties in a North Cornwall town have been left without electricity after a large-scale power cut.
National Grid has confirmed that it is repairing a ‘high-voltage’ fault with its network in the Wadebridge area.
1,477 properties are impacted by one of the two power cuts, with a further 37 on the other side of the River Camel impacted by a ‘low voltage’ network fault.
Among the properties and businesses affected is the Estuary Bakery of Barnecutts, which has confirmed it will close for the afternoon as a result.
It is the latest power cut to impact Cornwall, which has seen engineers drafted in from other parts of the country as National Grid battles to restore electrical power after damage caused by Storm Darragh.
It is presently estimated that the properties could have power restored by 4pm.
A spokesperson for National Grid said: “We are aware of this power cut outage which was raised at 1pm this afternoon and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you.
“There is currently a fault on our overhead network. Your supply may go off and on while we work hard to resolve this.”