ARE you ready for the Paris Olympics 2024?
The Paris Olympics 2024 is just around the corner, promising an unforgettable display of sportsmanship and athleticism. If you're planning to travel from Cornwall to Paris for the Games, here's a guide to make your trip smooth and enjoyable, while keeping you informed about important laws and potential fines.
Event Dates
Mark your calendar! The Paris Olympics will run from July 26 to August 11, 2024.
Accommodation & Transport
Secure your accommodations early and consider staying in vibrant neighbourhoods like Montmartre or Le Marais. Paris offers excellent public transport, including special Olympic transport passes to make getting around the city a breeze.
Sightseeing, Safety, and Security
Get ready for increased security measures. Stay vigilant, and avoid littering or climbing on historic monuments to avoid fines.
Cultural Events & Staying Connected
In addition to sporting events, Paris will host various cultural activities. Stay connected with an international phone plan or portable Wi-Fi to keep up with event updates and city navigation.
Local Etiquette
Embrace Parisian politeness by greeting with "Bonjour" or "Bonsoir," and be mindful of smoking and alcohol regulations to ensure a pleasant experience.
Final Tips
Pack light, comfortable clothing, and get ready to indulge in Paris's culinary offerings. The Games await!
Don’t forget to support the four Cornish athletes competing in this year's Games as they proudly represent Team GB and Team Cornwall!