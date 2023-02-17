By Scarlett Hills-Brooks
To help with recovery from major surgery, Diane Smith from Callington has begun painting rocks to help bring smiles to people who find them.
Diane worked as an Advanced Nurse Practitioner within Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services in Aldershot Hampshire.
However, in March 2021, after some health issues, it was discovered that Diane had a tumour.
Over the year she had successful surgery, however, it left her with an acquired brain injury affecting her balance and eyesight.
Diane explained: “I had to take retirement on medical grounds.
“Even though all my medical care was in Southampton, we decided to move to Devon/Cornwall to be closer to the amazing support of our children and their partners who live in Okehampton.
“We were unable to find a suitable property there so widened our search and came to find our home on St Dominic Park.
“We fell in love with Cornwall. It’s at this point I thought about how I had enjoyed painting rocks those years ago and decided to get creative again.
“This activity has helped so much with my recovery in many ways.
“It is helping to get organised. However, I still tend to have a chaotic workspace and can’t find things right in front of my nose.
“My dexterity is improving so much painting on these small ‘canvases’.
“I get a huge sense of achievement and I hope that they will bring smiles to people’s faces who find them.”
Diane now belongs to a rock painting group called ‘Rocking all over the world’ as well as a local rock painting group in Harrowbarrow.
She added: “As I can’t leave the house independently this gives me a chance to interact with others with similar interests.”
Diane wants anyone who might find a rock, which are located in and around the Callington area including the GP surgery, supermarkets, The Engine House and Halton Quay, to post a photo of it to Facebook and the Facebook of the Rocking all over the world group.
There should be instructions painted onto the back of the rock to follow.
Diane said: “The option then is to keep it or re-hide it. If people don’t use Facebook then I will be happy in the knowledge that it might have brightened someone’s day.
“Even though there are many stones on the beautiful beaches in the South West, I don’t take any as there are signs up saying it is not allowed.
“This means that most of my rocks are purchased online.
“I love the flat stones to paint on. This can work out expensive so if anyone has any smooth stones they don’t want then I would happily take them off their hands.”
To join the Rocking all over the world (Painting rocks just for fun) group visit: https://www.facebook.com/groups/589424618739236