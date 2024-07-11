Saltash Town Council has a new town crier.
Cllr Jon Foster has been appointed to the role after successfully carrying out the proclamation at the D-Day 80 commemoration events last month.
The new town crier, who is a lollipop man in the town and volunteer ranger at Coombe Woods, will revive the civic tradition at town events such as May Fair, Christmas Festival starting with the Saltash Regatta and Waterside.
Cllr Foster said: “I am delighted to be the Saltash Town Crier and look forward to delivering cries in the coming months. Saltash is a fantastic town, and it’s great to be involved in reviving this tradition and promoting our rich heritage.”
The last town crier in Saltash was Brian Whipp who was installed into the position in 2007 and held the post for several years.
Brian was the first town crier in the town for 900 years and sadly passed away in 2022. He returned to the role for one last time to read the proclamation celebrating the Queen’s platinum jubilee earlier that year.
Any community or charity events that requires the attendance of the Town Crier can contact Saltash Town Council on [email protected] or 01752 844846.