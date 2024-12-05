POLICE were called to the scene of an overturned livestock trailer on the eastbound side of the A30 at around 9am this morning (Thursday, December 5).
The trailer which was transporting four bullocks was discovered on its side causing traffic to back up on the A30 at Highgate Hill exit at Indian Queens, Fraddon back to the Victoria (Roche) turn off.
All the animals have been reported safe and uninjured after the incident.
A road closure was put in place but lifted by the emergency services by 10.40am.