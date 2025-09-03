DRIVERS using the A38 through Glynn Valley should prepare for overnight closures this September as National Highways begins major resurfacing works to improve road quality and safety.
The scheme, running from Sunday, September 8 to Thursday, October 3, will see the road closed between 8.30pm and 6am on weeknights. The A38 will remain fully open during the day and at weekends, helping to minimise disruption.
National Highways has confirmed that access will be maintained at all times for residents living along the affected stretch. Homeowners will need to show a copy of the letter sent in the post to gatemen on site in order to be escorted through the works.
Special access routes have been set out for different areas, including:
- Turfdown to Bodmin Parkway Station – via Turfdown roundabout.
- Mount junction – via North Lane or the St Neot junction at the Halfway House pub.
- Trago Mills, Carnglaze Caverns and local employees – via Doublebois crossroads.
- Properties between Trago Mills and Lower Lodge – via Doublebois crossroads with an escort.
- Springfield House – access from the A390 by North Lane.
Additional arrangements will apply from September 8-12, when residents between North Lane and Drift Lane, as well as those requiring Bellasize access, will be escorted through works. White Lodge Crossroads below Trewithen Dairy will also be closed during this time, with alternative access available via Turfdown Road and Fletchersbridge.
Traffic will be diverted while the closures are in place. Light vehicles and westbound HGVs will be rerouted via Lostwithiel. Eastbound HGVs over 20 tonnes must instead use the A30 to Launceston and the A390 before re-joining the A38 at Carkeel roundabout.
National Highways said it aims to complete the resurfacing within schedule but may require additional shifts in early October if necessary. Motorists are advised to check Traffic England or the daily closures page for up-to-date travel information.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.