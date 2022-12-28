Over 70 people attended a Christmas day lunch organised jointly by Saltash Baptist Church and Saltash Community School and held in the school hall. Guests (without transport facilities) were transported from their homes by Saltash Community bus manned by volunteers. Guests were welcomed by the Baptist Church Minister, reverend Tim Parkman and his wife Michelle, and volunteers from the Church and School served the traditional turkey lunch. The event ended at about 3pm with each guest receiving a gift. Local traders supplied the food and gifts and were thanked by the Rev Parkman. Six meals were delivered to people who were housebound.