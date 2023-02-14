The match was seven boards, with each team playing black and white. The first round of matches resulted in a 4-4 tie, with Keith Brewer, Stephen Pearce and Aaron (Casper) Hands winning for Liskeard; Andy Young and Jim Newbould drew.
The second round of matches saw Don King step in for Stephen Pearce. Liskeard managed to win the second half 4-3, with Gary Trudeau, Keith Brewer, Andy Young and Casper Hands winning for Liskeard. Gary’s win was very pleasing, as it was a well-constructed checkmate against a much stronger opponent.
John Nunn reconstructed several positions that occurred during the matches, and gave his expert opinion as a tutorial, at the end of the evening. The evening was enjoyed by all that attended.
Liskeard Chess Club now meets on Monday evenings at 7.30pm, in the Vestry at Menheniot Church.