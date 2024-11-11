OVER 50 wreaths were laid at Torpoint’s War Memorial as the people of the South East Cornwall town came out in force for Sunday’s annual Remembrance Day Service.
Having formed up in Albion Road, the lengthy parade – which was led by members of the Torpoint Sea Cadets Band – made its way to Eliot Square, outside of St James Church, for the service, which was officiated by the Reverend Jo Northey.
Alongside leading dignitaries and representatives from across the town, senior figures and recruits from the near HMS Raleigh base were also in attendance, joining together with former veterans and members of the public to pay tribute to the fallen in a poignant service of remembrance.
Town council officials wished to thank Andy Martin Production Support, who volunteered his services on the day by providing a live audio and visual link to the church for those unable to stand outside.