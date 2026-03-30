RESIDENTS of a Cornish town have taken a dim view on a plan by Cornwall Council to remove a historic lantern and replace it with a modern LED alternative.
Passions are running so high in Torpoint at the proposal to replace the lantern – which was gifted to the town by the prominent Carew Pole family – that it has been described as ‘outrageous’ and ‘sacrilegious’, with one resident declaring “you can’t replace history with a bit of tat from B&Q”.
The Three Lighter Lantern was donated to the town by the area’s landed gentry family as a thanksgiving gift when Sir Reginald Pole Carew returned from the Boer War.
It originally stood in Sparrow Park but was removed to Elliot Square when the Ellis Memorial was erected in 1898 and Antony Road was widened.
The council now wants to replace the lantern on top of the listed monument as part of its countywide LED replacement programme.
Its application states: “This lantern required replacement as the existing lantern is obsolete and we are no longer able to maintain it.
“The lantern will be replaced with the ‘Acrospire Muirfield’ lantern to bring the lighting up to the current standard, allow for remote control and remove the obsolete equipment.”
It adds: “The newer style lantern will not visually impact the look of the listed structure and both the existing and new lantern styles are a heritage lantern (i.e. we are not replacing a heritage style lantern with a standard style lantern).
“The newer lantern will provide better lighting output to the area without impacting the visual impact of the structure.”
However, residents aren’t happy. A petition against the move is gaining signatures in the Torpoint Archives and Heritage Centre at the town’s library, while Torpoint Town Council has ‘strongly’ objected to the application.
It says the “poor quality and appearance of the proposed replacement lamp is not in keeping with a historical asset” and has asked that a refurbishment cost of the existing lamp is considered.
Having viewed photographs of the monument, Cornwall Council’s historic environment planning officer maintains that the current lamp is not historic and has been previously changed. “Therefore the replacement of this specific element is acceptable”.
There are currently 31 comments objecting to the proposal on Cornwall Council’s planning portal.
Among those who have commented is Tremayne Carew Pole, who now lives at Antony House and whose ancestor Sir Reginald Pole Carew gifted it to the town.
He said: “My objection is rooted in the principle that the listed structure is a historic monument of artistic and architectural merit, and that any replacement component must preserve – not merely approximate – the character and authenticity that give it that designation.
“The lamp post at Elliot Square is listed specifically because of its artistic and historic importance – not because of its utility as a light source.
“The heritage statement itself acknowledges that the asset ‘is of artistic and historic importance’ and that it is essential it ‘remains in keeping with the surrounding area and assets for this and future generations’.
“A replacement lantern chosen primarily for its LED output, remote control capability and operational compliance with current highway standards does not satisfy this test. It prioritises function over significance.”
Barry Mumford wrote: “The idea of removal/updating of this lamp is outrageous. It was given to the town by local landowner Sir Reginald Pole Carew and has illuminated the war memorial, which bears the names of countless Torpoint townsfolk, who fought in two world wars and other conflicts and made the ultimate sacrifice, for a large number of years. To remove/update the lamp is tantamount to being sacrilegious.”
Malcolm Bassett-Smith added: “This isn’t street lighting, but an electronic beacon drawing people in to give thought to the history and past generations of Torpoint as well as the generosity of the Pole Carew family in donating this to the town, as opposed to Cornwall Council.
“You can’t replace history with a bit of tat from B&Q (or similar) and once history is gone it is gone forever.”
He said that gestures have been made by the local community to cover the cost of refurbishing the elements already in place and to make them fit for the long-term future. “I would urge Cornwall Council to accept this offer and allow the people of Torpoint to care for this most loved part of its heritage,” added Mr Bassett-Smith.
James Dart said it is “part of Torpoint heritage and a gift to the town. The council has no right to replace”, while Lisa Matthews wrote: “This lamp post is a deeply meaningful and historic symbol of remembrance. For many, including myself, it represents a place of quiet reflection and connection to those we have lost.”
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