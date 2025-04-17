THERE’S a real buzz in the air ahead of the second Saltash Town Market, set to take place this Saturday (10am to 3pm), as organisers and residents look to build on the success of last month’s inaugural event.
The first market, held in March, was met with overwhelming enthusiasm from the local community, drawing large crowds to Fore Street and Belle Vue Road and offering a vibrant showcase of local talent, food, crafts, and produce. Now, hopes are high that the follow-up event will be even bigger and better.
This Saturday, the street will once again be lined with a wide variety of stalls, as dozens of local traders prepare to share their goods with shoppers. From artisan foods and handmade gifts to fresh produce, clothing and homeware, the market promises something for everyone.
Instigated by the Saltash Town Team and supported by Saltash Town Council, the market - which is currently being trialled for six months - aims to breathe new life into the town centre, offering a fun and family-friendly day out while also providing a valuable platform for small, independent traders.
Traders include: Trehill Farm Produce, Home Farm Cornwall, The Early Bird Cafe, Chennai Street Kitchen, Cornish Garlic Company, Plymstock Pantry, Time for me Teas, Studio 7b, Scents & Scentsibility, Essacrafts, Coast to Coast Artworks Gallery, Hazels Handmade Creations, Moor Sweets & Treats, D&M Gifts, Cera Fusa, Saffron Grove, Pawsitively Peaceful, Past to Present, Forever Flower & Finds, Matt Whorlow Photography and Vintage72 Toys.
Saltash residents are reminded that there will be a street closure from 7.30am to 5.30pm between Belle Vue Road and Fore Street. However, all car parks are open as usual and accessible from Glebe Avenue.
Entry to the market is free.