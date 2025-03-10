ORGANISERS have hailed this season’s East Cornwall Primary Schools Cross-Country League Series as a ‘huge success’ after they rounded up the last of their races in Liskeard on Friday.
In what has been a record-breaking year for the five-race series, which is sponsored by the Cornish Times and Parkes & Pearn Estate & Lettings Agents, there was another bumper entry of almost 500 runners that took to the start line for the event, which took place in the fields opposite to Lux Park Leisure Centre in Liskeard.
Runners once again gathered from across a plethora of schools in the local area to take part in the race, which has become a firm fixture on the calendar during the winter and spring months.
With crucial individual and team points up for grabs, there was again great competition across the two boys’ and girls’ age groups.
“We’ve had another brilliant series, a great success,” said organiser Revis Crowle from the East Cornwall Harriers. “The numbers we’ve had for each race have been fantastic, our best-ever numbers in all the time that we have been running the event.
“I have to give special praise, not just to all of the runners themselves, but to the schools, the parents, the land owners and, of course, the many volunteers who have turned out for each race. Without this kind of support we wouldn’t be able to put on the races, so a huge thank-you to everyone.
“The standard of running has again been very good, despite some testing conditions at times.”
Coming up next month will be the presentation evening for the series, which will this year take place at St Mellion Golf & Country Club on Thursday, April 3 (7pm).
Individual and team prizes will be handed out, along with a medal for every child that has completed three races.