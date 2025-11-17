ORGANISERS of the East Cornwall Primary Schools Cross-Country League have moved swiftly to rearrange the latest leg of their series following last Friday’s postponement due to inclement weather.
Heavy rain at Great Trethew meant the second race of this year’s series, which is sponsored by The Cornish Times and Parkes & Pearn Estate Agents, was called off on the grounds of safety for participants and those coming along to watch.
It will now take place this Friday (November 21) in the grounds of the August Bank Holiday Steam Engine Rally, PL14 3PY.
The first race for Year 3/4 Girls will take place at the earlier time of 3.30pm with the Year 3/4 Boys at 3.40pm, Year 5/6 Girls at 3.50pm and Year 5/6 Boys at 4.05pm.
Registration will open from 2.40pm and schools are reminders they can only enter a maximum of seven children for each race with the first four children back to count for the team score.
The entry fee of £2 per runner will not be payable on the day but collected by your school, unless a runner is home schooled in which case cash will be payable on the day.
Organisers have asked that all children are supervised and the premises are left “litter free.”
