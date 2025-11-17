THE “difficult but kindest decision” has been made to euthanise a baby whale stranded on the coast in Cornwall.
The fin whale calf was reported stranded at Pentewan, near Mevagissey, early on the morning of Monday, November 17.
The Three Bays Wildlife Group said the stranding of the creature in the mouth of the White River was sad news and urged people to avoid gathering to spectate.
Mevagissey and St Austell Bay Cornwall councillor James Mustoe echoed the call for people to not get too close to the scene.
Fifteen members of British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) went to Pentewan in response to a call to the organisation’s hotline reporting the stranding of the baby whale which was around 6.2 metres long, the typical size of a newborn.
A BDMLR spokesperson, detailing the situation after the team arrived at Pentewan, said: “Medics began conducting welfare assessments and providing appropriate first aid. The calf is in poor nutritional condition, displaying an elevated respiratory rate, with no sign of any accompanying adult whales.
“This strongly indicates maternal separation, a situation in which survival is not possible for such a young animal. A calf of this age is completely dependent on the mother for frequent feeding and cannot survive independently at sea.
“With the whale’s compromised condition and its inability to thrive without its mother, the BDMLR team and attending veterinary professionals have been carefully considering euthanasia options to stop further suffering.
“The priority on scene is to manage the calf’s welfare, ensure public safety and minimise any further distress to the animal. Leaving the whale on the beach is not compatible with survival, and without veterinary intervention the calf would face a prolonged and inevitable death from starvation and physiological collapse.”
As night was falling on Monday, the BDMLR said: “Following thorough assessment and consultation with the veterinary teams on site, it became clear that the still maternally-dependent whale’s condition was not compatible with survival. It was also evident that she had not been feeding well for some time, and that any attempt to refloat her back to sea would not have been humane or in the animal’s best interests.
“After carefully considering all options, the difficult but kindest decision was made to euthanise the female calf on welfare grounds. This was carried out in a controlled, humane and dignified manner to bring an end to the young whale’s suffering.
“The whale will now be examined by the Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme (CSIP), Cornwall Marine Pathology Team and Cornwall Wildlife Trust Marine Strandings Network who will undertake a full necropsy to help understand the animal’s life history, try to establish the cause of stranding and contribute to ongoing research into this incredible species.
“We would like to thank everyone involved in today’s response for their professionalism and compassion throughout this challenging incident, including Pentewan Holiday Park, Pentewan Sailing Club and Three Bays Wildlife Group. Also to members of the public for giving our team the respectful space needed to work with the animal.”
