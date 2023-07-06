Walking football and walking netball will feature on the long list of taster activities available for all age groups when Liskeard Leisure Centre celebrates its 50th anniversary on Friday, July 21.
As the name suggests, walking sports are played at walking pace, with players not allowed to run or jog. They are particularly suitable for the over fifties and for people wanting to reap all the health benefits of keeping physically fit as they get older.
Other free taster sessions on the day include Zumba, pilates, group cycle, swimming and Kixx Football.
Cancer Research Liskeard, Baby Basics Cornwall, Community Treasure Chest, Health Works Cornwall, Hill Pony Resources, Cornwall Hospice Care, Recycling for Charity and Marie Curie will be taking part in a charity table-top extravaganza and tasty treats will be served courtesy of the leisure centre’s newly opened Helluva Café.
GLL health and fitness manager Steve Luscombe said: “Golden anniversaries should be marked in style and that’s certainly our intention with this very special open day.
“All our facilities will be open, so this is a golden opportunity for anyone wanting to try different forms of exercise. There are classes to suit everyone and they’re a great fun way of improving fitness and meeting other people.”
Operating under the Better brand, GLL is a not-for-profit social enterprise that runs nine leisure centres in the county on behalf of Cornwall Council. It has been running Liskeard Leisure Centre since 2017.
“We’re delighted that Cornwall Football Association is supporting our event and that members of Dobwalls Football Club will be giving a walking football demonstration,” said GLL Community Sports Manager Karen Edmond.
“Encouraging older people to take up physical activity is something we’re focused on because of the significant health benefits regular exercise provides.
“Liskeard’s fifty-year celebration will showcase what is available and hopefully encourage everyone who attends to become as mobile as possible.”
Walking football will be demonstrated from 2pm to 3pm and walking netball from 3pm to 4pm.
Booking free taster sessions in advance is essential. Non-members can do this at bookings.better.org.uk/register
For more information, visit better.org.uk/liskeard and @LiskeardLeisureCentre on Facebook.