Oars of Thunder are now one week into their rowing challenge which sees them making good progress across the Atlantic.
The few days of the World’s Toughest row the team stuck to a southern course as instructed by organisers, to avoid weather conditions but have new turned West on course for Antigua.
Winds from the east and southeast are pushing the southern crews in the fleet of 37, like Oars of Thunder, and they are benefiting from more tailwinds unlike boats further North in the fleet who have been pushed even farther North, according to organisers of the challenge.
Currently fifth in their Mixed class, they are 22nd in the fleet and settling in to the race which will see them covering 3000 nautical miles.
Sea conditions are said to be choppy, with beam seas which means the waves are broadside to the boats making for ‘awkward and frustrating rowing’. Longer term the forecast shows improving conditions with big, fast winds around December 25th, say organisers. Southern crews like Oars of Thunder should see far better conditions, they add.
Race organisers said: “The fleet has reported sightings of whales, dolphins, and bioluminescence, as well as stunningly beautiful night skies.
“Over the next week, crews will begin making gradual progress westward, and the race will start to take shape, giving a clearer view of positions.
“This is not a sprint or even a marathon—it’s a journey for the long haul. Each day will bring its own challenges and rewards.
“This is The World’s Toughest Row, and all the struggles will be worth it when they arrive in Antigua, completing the adventure of a lifetime.”
Looe Mayor Cllr Tony Smith sending best wishes to the crew said: “The courage and determination shown by the Oars of Thunder team is truly inspiring.
“We wish Harry, Sally, Nathaniel and Kim strength and success on this remarkable journey and look forward to their safe return.”
The group of four rowers from Looe Gig Rowing Club are raising funds for the RNLI and are currently at £1,220 of their £50,000 target. To donate to their fundraiser, go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/oars-of-thunder-row-across-the-atlantic-for-rnli