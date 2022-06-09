One person critical and two still missing after Roadford Lake boat accident

POLICE remained at Roadford Lake, near Lewdown between Launceston and Okehampton, well into the evening following an incident yesterday (Wednesday) where a boat capsized in the water.

Police-led searches have recommenced today (Thursday) and efforts are continuing in an effort to locate two missing people.

Of the six adults involved in the boat capsize, two people were removed from the water and taken to Derriford Hospital, Plymouth, for treatment. One person has since been discharged and one person remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Two other people were removed from the water and checked by ambulance teams before being discharged at the scene.

Devon and Cornwall Police are supporting the families of all those involved.

The lake will remain closed for public access for the foreseeable future and localised road closures remain in place at the activity centre to allow access for the relevant emergency services.